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HomeBusinessIndia Air Traffic Slows In April As West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights

India Air Traffic Slows In April As West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights

Air passenger traffic in India declined in April, with both domestic and international segments witnessing a slowdown as disruptions in West Asian airspace curtailed flight operations.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 May 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's air traffic slowed sequentially in April compared to March.
  • Domestic passenger traffic saw a four percent month-on-month decline.
  • International traffic experienced a twenty percent drop due to conflict.

India's air traffic registered a sequential slowdown in April compared to March for both domestic and international passengers, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The downturn comes in the backdrop of the Middle East conflict which led to sharp decline in international flights.

Domestic air traffic stood at 140.8 lakh passengers, which represents a 4 per cent drop (year-on-year) as well as month-on-month. International traffic saw a sharper decline of 20 per cent in April compared to March as the number of air passengers fell to 28.3 lakh passengers.

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Meanwhile, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority announced full resumption of normal air navigation operations within the UAE airspace and the lifting of temporary precautionary measures on Saturday. Consequently, Indian and the UAE carriers have started operating more flights from the UAE to various destinations in India, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The overall flight situation in the Middle East continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India.

Flights continue to operate from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to various destinations in India. Qatar airspace is partially open. Air India, Air India Express, Indigo and Qatar Airways are operating flights from Qatar to various destinations in India.

Kuwait airspace is open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating flights from Kuwait to India. Similarly, Bahrain airspace is open. Air India Express, Indigo and Gulf Air are operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India.

Iraq airspace is open for limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India.

Iran airspace is also partially open for cargo and chartered flights. The Ministry has advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those already there to leave via land border routes, with our Embassy’s support. So far, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated movement of 2,504 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes, the statement said.

Israel airspace is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India, the statement said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did India's air traffic see a slowdown in April?

Yes, India's air traffic experienced a sequential slowdown in April compared to March for both domestic and international passengers.

What caused the decline in international flights?

The Middle East conflict led to a sharp decline in international flights, impacting international passenger numbers.

How did domestic air traffic perform in April?

Domestic air traffic stood at 140.8 lakh passengers, showing a 4% drop both year-on-year and month-on-month.

What is the current status of air navigation operations in the UAE?

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority announced the full resumption of normal air navigation operations and lifted temporary precautionary measures.

Are flights operating from other Middle Eastern countries to India?

Yes, flights continue to operate from Saudi Arabia and Oman. Qatar's airspace is partially open, and Kuwait and Bahrain's airspace is open for flights to India.

Published at : 04 May 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air Traffic INDIA Air Traffic Disruption West Asia War
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