OPINION | India Leads Global AI Adoption In Investing, But Advisers Still Matter Most

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India leads global AI adoption for personal finance.

AI assists analysis, yet human advisors guide final decisions.

Advisors offer emotional reassurance, context, and strategic expertise.

A blended AI-human advisor approach proves most effective for investment.

Did you know, India is setting the global pace on artificial intelligence (AI) when it comes to managing their personal finance? AI is now becoming mainstream at the exact point where money management plans are made including daily research, scanning options, testing assumptions and comparing strategies. For instance, India investors say they use AI for analysis and research (80%), strategy support (70%), and even to sense-check their thinking and get a second opinion (32%), according to new research commissioned by HSBC across nearly 10,000 affluent and high-net-worth investors in 10 markets.

The research shows that 98% of affluent and HNW Indians are already using AI, and 86% are applying it specifically to finance and investing, the highest rate across all markets surveyed as against a global average of 73%.

But that’s only half the story. Despite India’s world-leading AI adoption, investors aren’t outsourcing the last mile. Even in an AI-forward market, financial professionals remain the leading source of the last mile investment idea (67%), and they are still the most influential factor in the final investment decision (31%). That gap tells us that while AI can help investors ask better questions, it doesn’t replace the moment where judgement, responsibility, and context come together.

And when investors describe what they want from advisers, it’s strikingly human. In the survey findings, investors particularly value advisers for strengths such as emotional reassurance (89%) and strategic expertise (78%). In the India data snapshot, advisers are also valued for human judgement and emotional validation (34%), and for interpreting information in a personal context (33%), along with helping clients understand when AI might be wrong (31%).

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For future financial decision-making, most Indian investors seem to prefer partnership with AI and financial adviser as against replacing the human touch. When it comes to personal finance, it’s worth remembering that no two people are dealing with the same realities. Someone may be saving to send their child overseas for education, another may want to retire at 40, while someone else might dream of building a start-up at 55. Goals change with age, family responsibilities, income patterns, health, and even risk appetite. Hence, a one-size-fits-all money management structure rarely works in real life.

We also see, time and again, that emotions play a bigger role in money decisions than we like to admit. Markets rise and fall, headlines get noisy and suddenly fear or excitement starts steering choices. That’s exactly where a wealth adviser can add real value. The financial adviser will not only help crunch numbers but also help you reflect and make decisions with clarity rather than urgency.

If you have used AI for financial reflection, you will notice that it speeds up the process. It can analyse portfolios quickly, highlight gaps, run scenarios and compare options in minutes. But it can’t fully understand the personal context behind your choices including your family priorities, your comfort with uncertainty, or the trade-offs you are willing to make.

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That’s why the most effective model emerging is a blended one where AI makes investors smarter by improving analysis and expanding options, while human advisers make investors surer by applying judgement, interpreting insights in context and anchoring decisions to long-term goals and real-world constraints. In an era where information is abundant and certainty is scarce, that combination could not just be helpful but might also turn out to be essential.

(The author is the Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking at HSBC India)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

