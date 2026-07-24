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English NewsBusinessRupee Rises After RBI Intervention Buzz Despite Crude Oil Crossing $100

Rupee Rises After RBI Intervention Buzz Despite Crude Oil Crossing $100

Traders attributed the recovery to likely RBI intervention even as rising crude oil prices, FII selling and tensions in West Asia kept pressure on the currency.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rupee recovered 18 paise, closing at 96.55 against dollar.
  • RBI intervention and PSU banks' dollar sales aided recovery.
  • West Asia tensions, FII outflows pressured the local unit.

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) The rupee recovered 18 paise to close at 96.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

A combination of factors, including heightened tensions in West Asia, FII outflows, and sustained negative sentiments at the domestic equity markets, maintained pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weaker at 96.81 and traded in the range of 96.30-96.81 before eventually settling at 96.55 (provisional), up 18 paise from its previous close.

The rupee ended 20 paise weaker at 96.73 against the US dollar on Thursday. The US military announced the 13th night of strikes on Thursday against Iran as clashes escalated over shipping routes. The attacks came after Yemen's Houthi rebels said they attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, potentially widening the Iran war as international oil topped USD 100 a barrel.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (July 24): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, "Rupee has been stable on Friday, trading around 96.55 to the dollar at 3.30 pm. There are reports of RBI intervention to prevent further depreciation of the rupee. Some PSU banks are also reported to have sold dollars to stabilise the rupee. If crude declines next week, it can further help the rupee to stabilise." "We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias as on further escalation in tensions between the US and Iran. Elevated crude oil prices may also pressure the rupee. However, diplomatic talks between the two nations may prevent a sharp fall in the rupee," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

Any intervention by the RBI may also support the rupee at lower levels, he said, adding that the USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 96.30-96.85. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally down by 0.06 per cent at 101.38.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, crossed the USD 100-mark, trading 0.25 per cent lower at USD 100.4 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex settled lower for the fifth day in a row, falling 331.62 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 76,059.77, while the Nifty was down 102.15 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 23,767.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,999.23 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Also Read : US Tariff Shake-Up Explained: Why Section 301 Replaces Section 122 And What It Means For India

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the rupee perform against the US dollar on Friday?

The rupee recovered 18 paise to close at 96.55 against the US dollar on Friday. It had opened weaker at 96.81 but settled stronger than its previous close.

What factors contributed to the rupee's recovery on Friday?

The rupee recovered amid likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Some PSU banks were also reported to have sold dollars, helping to stabilize the currency.

What factors are currently putting pressure on the Indian rupee?

Heightened tensions in West Asia, FII outflows, and sustained negative sentiments in domestic equity markets are maintaining pressure on the rupee. Elevated crude oil prices also contribute to this.

What is the expected trading range for the USD-INR spot price?

The USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 96.30-96.85. Any intervention by the RBI may also support the rupee at lower levels.

Published at : 24 Jul 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar Rupee Recovers Inr Vs Usd
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