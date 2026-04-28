After Weeks Of Standstill, First LNG Shipment Emerges From Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shipment signals potential easing of global LNG supply chain pressures.

In a development closely watched by global energy markets, the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment since the onset of the West Asia conflict appears to have successfully exited the Strait of Hormuz.

The movement of the vessel comes after nearly two months of severe disruption in one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, where traffic had almost ground to a halt amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

A Tanker Reappears After Weeks of Silence

Ship-tracking data shows that the LNG carrier Mubaraz, which had loaded cargo from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s Das Island facility in the United Arab Emirates in early March, has now moved past the southern tip of India, reported Bloomberg.

The vessel remained within the Persian Gulf for weeks before its signal disappeared around March 31. It later reappeared east of India on April 27, suggesting that it may have completed the high-risk passage through Hormuz.

The tanker is currently indicating China as its destination.

Why Hormuz Matters So Much

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery for global energy supplies, handling roughly a fifth of the world’s LNG flows. Since the outbreak of conflict, rival blockades imposed by Iran and the US have reduced vessel movement to near-zero levels.

This disruption has significantly tightened global LNG supply, pushing prices sharply higher and raising concerns about energy security across key markets.

A Risky Route, Often Hidden From View

It is not uncommon for vessels navigating the strait to switch off their tracking transponders to avoid detection. Data can also be jammed or delayed, making it difficult to confirm movements in real time.

In the case of the Mubaraz, the temporary loss of signal followed by its reappearance has fuelled speculation that it successfully navigated the contested waterway.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc), which owns the vessel through a subsidiary, has not responded to requests for comment.

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A Rare Break in a Frozen Route

Earlier in April, tracking data had indicated that an empty LNG tanker exited the Strait of Hormuz. However, no vessel carrying a confirmed LNG cargo had been seen making the journey until now.

Several ships transporting Qatari LNG had approached the strait in recent weeks but ultimately turned back due to persistent tensions.

What This Means for Energy Markets

While a single shipment does not signal a full reopening of the route, it could mark an early sign of easing pressure in global LNG supply chains.

Markets are likely to remain cautious, however, as geopolitical risks continue to dominate the outlook. The sustainability of such transits will depend on whether tensions in the region stabilise or escalate further.