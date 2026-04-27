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HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Rs 72,000 Basic Salary Likely? Hopes Rise Among Govt Employees

8th Pay Commission: Rs 72,000 Basic Salary Likely? Hopes Rise Among Govt Employees

Rs 72,000 buzz around 8th Pay Commission grows, but official demand is Rs 69,000; figure stems from projections, not formal proposal by staff bodies.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rs 72,000 emerged from varied projected salary calculations, not official submissions.

The widely circulated Rs 72,000 figure linked to the 8th Pay Commission has generated fresh buzz among central government employees, but official records indicate it is not part of any formal demand submitted by recognised staff bodies. The number has gained traction across reports and online discussions as expectations rise over the next round of salary revisions. However, employee representatives have formally proposed a lower minimum basic pay, highlighting a gap between viral projections and documented demands.

What Is The Official Demand?

The formal proposal on record comes from the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery, a key representative body of central government employees. It has sought a minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000 along with a fitment factor of 3.83.

This demand has been cited in multiple reports based on memoranda submitted ahead of the 8th Pay Commission consultation process.

The minimum pay figure is significant as it sets the baseline for salary calculations across various levels of government service.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: Deadline Open Till April 30, Consultations Begin Soon

Where Did Rs 72,000 Come From?

The Rs 72,000 figure appears to have emerged from projected salary calculations under different fitment factor scenarios rather than from any official submission. In several cases, estimated pay for certain grades approaches this number, leading to its use as a headline figure.

However, such projections vary depending on employee grade, service level and applicable allowances. They do not represent the minimum basic pay benchmark that applies across the board.

Why The Difference Matters

The distinction is crucial for employees and pensioners tracking developments around the 8th Pay Commission. While minimum pay determines the starting point for revisions, projected figures are scenario-based estimates that may or may not materialise.

As of now, the government has not finalised any pay structure under the 8th Pay Commission. Recommendations will follow consultations with stakeholders and require formal approval before implementation.

For employees awaiting clarity, the key variable to watch remains the fitment factor eventually approved by the Centre, rather than widely circulated but unverified estimates.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Update: Who Could Get Rs 10 Lakh Arrears And How

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About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
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8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
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