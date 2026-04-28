Share Market Today: Indian equity markets experienced a muted start on Tuesday, with benchmark indices indicating early losses despite the sharp rebound seen in the previous session.

The BSE Sensex opened the session near 77,100, tanking more than 150 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell around 24k, taking a hit of a little over 60 points, as of 9:15 AM.

In the pre-open session around 9:01 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 147.97 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 77,155.66. The NSE Nifty50 also declined 110.90 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 23,981.80, signalling cautious sentiment at the start of trade.

US-Iran Tensions, Hormuz Blockade Keep Investors Cautious

Uncertainty around US-Iran negotiations continues to weigh on sentiment, particularly due to the ongoing disruption at the Strait of Hormuz. The lack of a clear resolution has kept global markets on edge, as energy supply concerns persist.

Any fresh escalation or delay in diplomatic progress could trigger volatility in equity markets.

Gold, Silver Edge Higher Amid Safe-Haven Demand

Precious metals saw mild gains as investors continued to hedge against geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold and silver prices edged higher in early trade, supported by safe-haven demand, although gains were limited by firm bond yields and elevated oil prices.

Global Markets Mixed; Central Banks In Focus

Asian markets traded on a mixed note, reflecting cautious sentiment ahead of key central bank decisions. Investors are closely watching the Bank of Japan’s policy outcome, along with upcoming decisions from the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks.

Overnight, Wall Street indices ended marginally higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching fresh highs, though gains remained modest.

Crude Oil Near $108

Brent crude oil continues to hover near $107-108 per barrel, reflecting ongoing supply concerns linked to West Asia tensions. For India, elevated oil prices remain a critical macro risk, with implications for inflation, the rupee, and corporate margins.

How Did Markets Fare On Monday?

The subdued opening comes after domestic markets ended Monday with solid gains, snapping a three-day losing streak.

The Sensex had climbed 639.42 points, or 0.83 per cent, to settle at 77,303.63, while the Nifty rose 194.75 points, or 0.81 per cent, to close at 24,092.70, supported by strong buying in select heavyweights.