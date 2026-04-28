Uber Black For A First Date, Designer Bags On Credit: As A Gen Z, I Am Not Even Surprised

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gen Z exhibits financial flexing, displaying perceived wealth online.

Many admit to pretending wealth to impress romantic partners.

Pressure to appear successful masks underlying financial anxieties.

Scroll through any social media feed today, and it looks like everyone in their 20s is dining at rooftop restaurants, carrying designer bags and booking flights every other weekend. But how much of it is real, and how much is carefully constructed for an audience? Gen Z, the generation born between 1997 and 2012, has grown up in a world where image is currency.

Financial flexing, which is the act of displaying wealth, whether real or perceived, has become a defining social behaviour for this age group. And while the highlight reels keep rolling, the financial reality behind them tells a very different story.

What Does Financial Flexing Actually Look Like For Gen Z?

According to a Reader’s Digest report, a survey by Credit One Bank of 1,000 Gen Z and Millennial participants across the United States reveals striking insights. Over 54% of Gen Z admitted to pretending to be rich or successful to impress a potential romantic partner.

Nearly 50% of men said they would be willing to go into debt on a date, with amounts ranging from $50 to $500. More than 50% of respondents said a 750 FICO credit score makes someone more attractive.

"Financial flexing is the act of displaying wealth, real or perceived, to influence how others see you," says Darwin Tu, a data analytics executive who developed the industry-standard FICO scores for all three credit bureaus in the United States.

The flexing does not stop at dates. Kristy Kim, founder and CEO of TomoCredit, says it shows up across expensive dinners, designer purchases, festival weekends and luxury vacations. "It doesn't feel like debt in the moment; it just feels like keeping up and treating yourself," she says. "But the math shows up later, the math always shows up."

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As someone who has watched this play out up close, the 54% figure does not come as a surprise at all. As a Gen Z, I have personally witnessed someone book an Uber Black just to pick up a date and appear more well-off than they actually were. Small moments like these, repeated across a generation, quietly add up.

Is This Really About Insecurity Or Just Self-Expression?

Experts are split, but the people living it seem to lean toward one answer. Ilona Limonta-Volkova, a venture-capital investor and host of NPR-distributed podcast Money Memories, says this generation carries a deep anxiety about falling behind. "Flexing becomes a social shorthand for belonging and perceived upward mobility, even when the underlying financial picture is mixed," she says.

From a Gen Z standpoint, the pressure feels less like self-expression and more like an unspoken race with no finish line. The observation from within the generation is that previous generations wore their struggles openly; it was considered normal to be working your way up. Today, you are expected to look like you have already arrived, even before you actually have.

Peer pressure plays a bigger role than most people admit. Concerts are a good example. Many young people attend events they do not even care about simply because skipping feels like being left out of the group. There are even Instagram accounts that sell concert images and videos to people who were never there, just so they can post as if they attended. The goal is not the experience; it is the appearance of the experience.

The Conversation Gen Z Is Not Having Openly

Here is what rarely makes it onto anyone's feed: financial struggle. Within Gen Z social circles, money problems are largely treated as a taboo subject. Everyone maintains a polished front, and frank conversations about debt, overdrafts or financial stress almost never happen unless something slips through the cracks.

Alex King, founder of Generation Money, a financial education platform, puts it plainly. "The Credit One research shows that many young adults embellish their credit or earnings in dating situations," he says.

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Still, it would be unfair to paint the entire generation with one brush. Not every Gen Z individual is chasing an illusion. Many are working seriously toward financial goals, building businesses and making deliberate choices. From a Gen Z perspective, sticking to a single job and coasting is simply not the vision; the ambition is real, even if the Instagram version of it is not.

The challenge is that the loudest voices are usually the ones performing, not the ones quietly building.