Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google preparing direct CSAM information sharing with India's I4C.

This follows Meta India's similar direct reporting agreement.

Direct sharing prevents delays from prior US-based reporting.

Google is reportedly preparing to share information on child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cases and repeat offenders directly with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C). The move follows a similar decision by Meta India and could give Indian authorities more direct access to information related to such cases.

Citing a Google spokesperson, Business Standard reported that the company had proposed a mechanism for sharing relevant information with I4C.

“Google is deeply committed to fighting CSAM online and preventing its platforms from being used to create, store or distribute such material,” the spokesperson said. The company also said it invests in detecting, removing and reporting such material.

Google In Talks With I4C, MeitY

Google has written to both I4C and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) outlining its proposed approach, the report said.

The company is currently working towards putting the technical framework in place. Once that process is ready, details of relevant CSAM cases are expected to start being shared with I4C, according to the report.

The development comes after the government pushed for greater coordination between technology platforms and Indian cybercrime authorities on child safety matters.

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Meta Had Already Agreed To Direct Reporting

Meta had earlier agreed to report child safety matters directly to the cybercrime portal managed by I4C.

“Protecting children on our platforms is a priority for us, and we’re committed to working with the government to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are held responsible,” a Meta spokesperson had said.

The issue was raised with Meta’s Chief of Global Affairs Joel Kaplan during his visit to New Delhi in August. Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed the matter with Kaplan.

Google’s proposed arrangement now mirrors the direct-reporting approach agreed to by Meta.

Why Direct Information Sharing Matters

Until now, US-headquartered platforms such as Google and Meta have reported CSAM instances to the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), a US-based private non-profit organisation.

NCMEC then passes information on repeat offenders and related online accounts to law enforcement agencies in the relevant jurisdictions.

According to sources cited in the report, this additional step could sometimes delay the availability of information for Indian agencies investigating CSAM cases, including cases involving the exploitation of children to create sexually suggestive or exploitative material.

The proposed Google-I4C mechanism is intended to provide a more direct channel for relevant information to reach Indian cybercrime authorities.

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Google And Meta Face US Reporting Requirements

Google, Meta and other US-headquartered social media companies are required under US federal law to report instances of CSAM to NCMEC.

Companies that fail to meet those requirements can face criminal liability, financial penalties and the loss of safe harbour protections.

Google’s proposed arrangement with I4C would operate alongside those existing reporting obligations, with the company expected to begin sharing relevant case information with Indian authorities once the technical framework is ready.