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English NewsBusinessTata Sons Crisis Explained: Chandrasekaran Reappointment, Tata Trusts’ Objection And Listing Plan

Tata Sons Crisis Explained: Chandrasekaran Reappointment, Tata Trusts’ Objection And Listing Plan

The issue is not about the performance of a particular listed Tata company. It is about who should lead Tata Sons and what the company should do about a possible stock market listing.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Sons faces dispute over chairman reappointment, listing.
  • Tata Trusts challenges board's approval of Chandrasekaran's extended term.
  • RBI classification fuels debate on Tata Sons' potential public listing.

A dispute over N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment has brought Tata Sons’ governance and proposed listing into focus. Here is what has happened so far. A boardroom dispute at Tata Sons has put the Tata Group’s holding company in the spotlight. The issue is not about the performance of a particular listed Tata company. It is about who should lead Tata Sons and what the company should do about a possible stock market listing.

Why Is Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment Being Questioned?

N Chandrasekaran’s current term as Tata Sons chairman ends in February 2027. According to Tata Trusts, he had indicated in August that he would not seek another term. However, at the September 17 board meeting, Tata Sons approved another five-year term for Chandrasekaran. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata opposed the resolution. The board ultimately approved it after a casting vote. Tata Trusts has challenged the validity of the decision. It argues that the company’s Articles of Association require support from its nominated directors for certain important matters and that a casting vote cannot override those provisions.

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What Does Tata Trusts Have To Do With Tata Sons?

Tata Trusts collectively own around 66 per cent of Tata Sons, making them the largest shareholder. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds around 18.4 per cent. This ownership structure explains why the Trusts have a significant role in the governance of Tata Sons. The current disagreement has therefore become a matter of shareholder rights as well as boardroom governance.

Why Is The Listing Issue Creating More Tension?

The dispute is also linked to the future of Tata Sons. The Reserve Bank of India has classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC. Tata Sons had sought to surrender its Core Investment Company registration, but the RBI rejected the request on September 11.

Following this, the Tata Sons board moved towards exploring a public listing. Tata Trusts, however, has opposed the move and has asked the company to examine alternatives. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has taken a different position and supports a listing. Tata Trusts has also disclosed a proposal involving monetisation of part of the SP Group’s Tata Sons stake, with the proposed transaction aimed at raising at least Rs 25,000 crore.

Also Read : Festive Season Spending: 5 Things To Check Before Paying Cash Or Taking EMIs

What Happens Next?

As of September 21, the disagreement remains unresolved. Tata Trusts continues to maintain that Chandrasekaran’s reappointment was not validly approved, while the board has backed the decision. The listing question is also still open, with Tata Sons needing to address the RBI’s regulatory position. The matter could eventually move beyond the boardroom if the two sides cannot reach an agreement. For now, the key developments to watch are the response from Tata Sons, Tata Trusts and the RBI, along with any legal proceedings concerning the board’s decision. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is N Chandrasekaran's reappointment being questioned?

Tata Trusts challenged the board's approval for Chandrasekaran's new term. They argue the company's Articles of Association require nominated director support for important matters, which a casting vote cannot override.

What is the relationship between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons?

Tata Trusts collectively own approximately 66% of Tata Sons, making them the largest shareholder. This significant ownership grants them a crucial role in the governance of Tata Sons.

Why is the listing of Tata Sons creating tension?

The RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC, prompting the board to explore a public listing after its request to surrender its Core Investment Company registration was rejected. Tata Trusts opposes this move, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group supports it.

What is the current status of these disagreements?

Both Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the listing question remain unresolved. The outcome depends on responses from Tata Sons, Tata Trusts, the RBI, and potential legal actions.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
TATA Chandrasekaran Noel Tata Tata Sons Row Tata Trusts Row Tata Sons Vs Tata Trusts
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