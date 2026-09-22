Dalal Street Rejoices As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Over 100 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,450

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets opened mixed, Sensex up, Nifty down.

Global equities, falling crude oil prices supported Indian markets.

Wall Street and Asian markets advanced, driven by tech.

Indian benchmark indices opened on a mixed note on Tuesday, with the Sensex gaining in early trade while the Nifty50 remained marginally in the red. A positive trend across global equities and continued weakness in crude oil prices offered some support to domestic markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed a little over 100 points and crossed 74,950, while the NSE Nifty50 rose nearly 50 points and traded above 23,450, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start

The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty could begin Tuesday's session on a positive note, supported by easing crude oil prices and gains across global equity markets.

At around 9:02 am, the Sensex was trading at 74,972.00, up 113.01 points or 0.15 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, was at 23,407.75, down 6.55 points or 0.03 per cent.

Investor sentiment was also aided by the overnight performance of Wall Street, where all three major US indices closed higher, led by a strong rally in technology stocks.

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Asian Markets Rise On Global Cues

Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street.

Technology stocks were among the biggest contributors to the regional advance, with investors taking cues from the strong performance of their US counterparts.

The positive Asian trend provided a supportive backdrop for Indian equities at the start of the session, although domestic benchmarks remained relatively subdued.

Wall Street Ends Higher; Nasdaq Jumps Over 2%

US equities ended sharply higher in the previous session, with technology shares driving the rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.71 per cent, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.49 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, closing 2.26 per cent higher.

The overnight gains on Wall Street were a key positive trigger for Asian markets and Indian equities.

Crude Oil Extends Four-Day Decline

Crude oil prices remained under pressure in Asian trade, with Brent prices stabilising after posting losses for four consecutive sessions.

The decline came as concerns around supply eased, providing some relief to oil-importing economies such as India.

Brent crude September futures were quoted at $101.70 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

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Gold, Silver Trade Higher

Precious metals also remained in positive territory in early trade.

Gold futures gained 0.03 per cent, while silver futures rose 0.50 per cent.

Investors will continue to track movements in bullion prices alongside crude oil and global equity markets as the domestic session progresses.