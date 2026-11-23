Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu seeks review of Supreme Court's lamp lighting order.

SC permitted one-time lamp lighting at Thiruparankundram hill.

Court restricted access, ordered security for monument protection.

Dispute between Hindu groups, dargah over lamp location.

The Tamil Nadu government led by CM Jospeh Vijay has approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order permitting the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, on November 24 as a one-time arrangement.

The review petition was filed on November 21 by the Commissioner of the state's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, a day after the apex court granted permission for the ceremony.

On Friday, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi allowed the lamp to be lit at Deepathoon by authorised representatives of the temple administration, with government officials overseeing the arrangements. The court also directed authorities to make security arrangements as required.

SC Restricts Access To Deepathoon During Ceremony

While permitting the ritual, the Supreme Court barred members of the public from accompanying the authorised team to the site. It also prohibited processions, public gatherings, demonstrations, slogan-raising and any activity unrelated to the ceremonial lighting.

The court said the ceremony must be carried out exclusively by a team authorised by the Devasthanam, or temple administration. The number and composition of the team will be decided by the Madurai District Collector in consultation with the Temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madurai Police Commissioner.

The District Collector will serve as the nodal officer responsible for coordinating and supervising the arrangements, while the Police Commissioner will ensure adequate security and regulate access to the site.

The bench also directed the Centre to examine and facilitate the deployment of an appropriate contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force, if required.

The district administration, in consultation with the concerned authorities, will determine the timing, access route, duration and other arrangements, keeping public safety, fire prevention, archaeological protection and the maintenance of peace in mind.

ASI To Set Conditions For Protection Of Monument

The Supreme Court directed that the authorised team must leave the site immediately after the ceremony and ensure that no temporary articles or installations are left behind.

The ASI has been asked to prescribe conditions for protecting and preserving the monument and its surroundings. The court also made clear that the ceremony must comply with applicable statutory requirements.

No excavation, construction, structural modification, permanent installation or damage to any monument, religious structure or property will be permitted.

The apex court clarified that the interim permission would not disturb existing religious observances at customary locations. It also said that lawful religious activities, access and use of the dargah and other institutions must continue without interference.

The one-time arrangement, the bench added, would not grant anyone any additional right of entry, occupation or control over any part of the hill.

What Is The Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam Dispute?

The dispute involves Hindu worshippers and the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya dargah over the ownership of the hilltop and the location where the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp should be lit.

For decades, the lamp was lit at the Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes of the Thiruparankundram hill. Hindu groups have sought permission to conduct the ritual at Deepathoon, a stone lamp pillar situated higher up the hill, around 50 metres from the dargah.

The dargah's representatives opposed the demand. During proceedings before the Supreme Court on Thursday, the dargah side claimed ownership of the entire hilltop and objected to the proposed lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon.

The Supreme Court's one-time permission has come amid the continuing dispute over the ritual's location and the competing claims concerning the hilltop.

(With PTI inputs)