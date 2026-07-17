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English NewsBusinessQuote Of The Day | Why Sundar Pichai Believes Failure Is A Badge Of Honour

Quote Of The Day | Why Sundar Pichai Believes Failure Is A Badge Of Honour

Friday Motivation Quote Of The Day: Sundar Pichai's message highlights the importance of resilience, learning from mistakes and embracing challenges on the path to success.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared,
  • Failure proves taking risks, providing valuable lessons for growth.
  • Embracing mistakes with confidence builds resilience and future adaptability.
  • Pichai shared this quote around 2015, post-CEO appointment.

Sundar Pichai is an Indian-American business executive and the Chief Executive Officer of Google and its parent company, Alphabet. Widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in the global technology industry, he is known for his calm leadership, innovation-driven mindset, and emphasis on continuous learning. Born in Chennai, India, Pichai joined Google in 2004 and played a key role in developing products such as Google Chrome, Android, and Google Drive before rising to the company's top position. His leadership philosophy consistently encourages resilience, curiosity, and embracing challenges.

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Quote Of The Day

"Wear your failure as a badge of honour." – Sundar Pichai

Meaning Of The Quote

This powerful quote reminds us that failure is not something to hide or be ashamed of. Instead, it is proof that we dared to take risks, challenge ourselves, and pursue meaningful goals. Every setback carries valuable lessons that contribute to personal and professional growth. According to Sundar Pichai, success is rarely achieved without experiencing failure along the way. By accepting mistakes with confidence rather than embarrassment, individuals become more resilient, adaptable, and prepared for future opportunities.

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The quote also encourages people to stop fearing failure. Whether in education, business, or everyday life, those who never fail are often those who never step outside their comfort zones. Wearing failure "as a badge of honour" means recognising it as evidence of courage, determination, and a willingness to learn. It shifts the focus from temporary disappointment to long-term development and success.

When And Where Was It Said?

The quote is widely attributed to Sundar Pichai during his motivational interactions with students and young professionals around December 2015, shortly after he became Google's CEO. It reflects a message he frequently shares about taking risks, learning from mistakes, and pursuing ambitious goals. While the exact event where the words were first spoken has not been officially documented by Google, the statement gained widespread attention through speeches, interviews, and leadership discussions, becoming one of Pichai's most recognised motivational quotes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Sundar Pichai?

Sundar Pichai is an Indian-American business executive and the CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet. He is known for his calm leadership, innovation, and emphasis on continuous learning.

What is Sundar Pichai's famous quote about failure?

Sundar Pichai's famous quote is,

What does

This quote means failure should not be hidden but seen as evidence of courage and a willingness to learn. Setbacks provide valuable lessons for personal and professional growth.

When did Sundar Pichai reportedly say this quote?

The quote is widely attributed to Sundar Pichai around December 2015, shortly after he became Google's CEO. It gained attention through his motivational interactions with students and young professionals.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sundar Pichai Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Friday Motivation Quote Sundar Pichai Quote
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