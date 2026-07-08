Quote Of The Day | Emma Stone's Powerful Quote About Happiness And Self-Acceptance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emma Stone's quote encourages enjoying life without guilt.

Quote advocates moderation, self-acceptance over unrealistic perfection.

Quote originated 2011 interview addressing Hollywood beauty standards.

Quote now inspires self-acceptance, enjoying life's simple pleasures.

Emma Stone is an Academy Award-winning American actress celebrated for her versatility, wit and relatable personality. Rising to fame through films such as Easy A, La La Land, The Favourite and Poor Things, Stone has earned widespread acclaim for her performances and refreshing honesty off-screen. Beyond acting, she is admired for encouraging self-acceptance, authenticity and a balanced approach to life. Many of her quotes resonate because they remind people to embrace happiness rather than chase unrealistic perfection.

The Quote And Its Meaning

"You're only human. You live once and life is wonderful, so eat the damned red velvet cupcake." — Emma Stone

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Emma Stone's quote is a light-hearted but powerful reminder that life is meant to be enjoyed. While maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important, obsessing over perfection can prevent people from appreciating life's simple pleasures. The "red velvet cupcake" symbolises those small joys that often come with unnecessary guilt.

The quote encourages people to stop being overly critical of themselves and to embrace moderation instead of extremes. It also reflects Stone's belief that happiness, authenticity and self-confidence matter far more than meeting impossible beauty standards. Her words continue to inspire fans to celebrate life, enjoy meaningful moments and accept that nobody has to be perfect to live well.

When And Where Was It Said?

Emma Stone made this remark during an interview with Glamour magazine in 2011 while discussing the pressure women face to conform to Hollywood's beauty standards. When asked whether she felt compelled to meet the industry's expectations regarding body image, Stone explained that she refused to be overly restrictive with food, adding this memorable line.

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The quote has since become one of her most widely shared remarks, celebrated for promoting self-acceptance, body positivity and the importance of enjoying life's little pleasures without guilt.