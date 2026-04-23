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HomeBusinessBikaji Founder Shivratan Agarwal Dies At 74, Had Travelled To Chennai For Wife’s Surgery

Bikaji Founder Shivratan Agarwal Dies At 74, Had Travelled To Chennai For Wife’s Surgery

Shivratan Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Bikaji Foods International, passed away at 74 in Chennai after suffering a heart attack.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bikaji Foods CMD Shivratan Agarwal passed away aged 74.
  • He died of a heart attack in Chennai.
  • Agarwal built Bikaji Foods from a small venture.

Shivratan Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Bikaji Foods International, passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning following a heart attack. He was 74.

Agarwal had travelled to the city in connection with his wife’s surgery and was staying at a hotel with his family at the time, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

Sudden Health Emergency in Chennai

According to family sources, Agarwal complained of uneasiness at around 7:30 AM on Thursday. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to a private hospital, where he breathed his last.

His wife had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery and had been advised to rest, prompting the family to remain in Chennai for her recovery.

A resident of Bikaner’s Sardulganj area, Agarwal arrived in Chennai with his family around 10 days ago.

Building Bikaji: From Bikaner to a Global Brand

Agarwal founded the Bikaji brand in Bikaner in 1993, beginning with a small-scale venture that would eventually grow into one of India’s leading food companies.

In its early days, the business operated under the name Shivdeep Food Products, named after his son.

A Break from Legacy, A New Identity

After a business split, Agarwal chose to move away from his family’s traditional association with Haldiram's and start independently.

He relocated to Bikaner and began producing bhujia under Shivdeep Food Products, laying the foundation for what would later become Bikaji.

Also Read : Planning A Trip Abroad? You Still Cannot Skip This Step Before Leaving India

The Story Behind the Name ‘Bikaji’

Seeking a distinctive identity for his brand and aiming to take Indian flavours to a wider audience, Agarwal chose the name “Bikaji”. The name is derived from Rao Bika, the founder of Bikaner, after whom the city is named.

Milestone Moment: Stock Market Listing

Bikaji Foods International marked a major milestone in 2022 when it was listed on the stock market, reflecting the company’s growth journey from a local enterprise to a national and international player.

Innovation Despite Limited Formal Education

Agarwal had studied only up to Class 8, but built his business through vision and innovation.

In the early years, he travelled abroad to study production techniques and modernise his operations.

At a time when bhujia was largely produced by hand, Agarwal introduced mechanised manufacturing. Bikaji became the first Indian brand to produce bhujia using machines, significantly enhancing productivity and consistency.

Over the years, Bikaji expanded its operations with increasing automation across production and packaging.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Shivratan Agarwal pass away?

Shivratan Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Bikaji Foods International, passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning at the age of 74 due to a heart attack.

Why was Shivratan Agarwal in Chennai?

He had traveled to Chennai with his family for his wife's surgery and was staying at a hotel for her recovery.

When did Shivratan Agarwal establish the Bikaji brand?

Shivratan Agarwal founded the Bikaji brand in Bikaner in 1993, starting as a small-scale venture.

What was the origin of the name 'Bikaji'?

The name 'Bikaji' was chosen to honor Rao Bika, the founder of Bikaner, after whom the city itself is named.

What significant innovation did Bikaji introduce in bhujia production?

Bikaji became the first Indian brand to produce bhujia using mechanized manufacturing, greatly improving productivity and consistency.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bikaji Bikaji Founder Dies Bikaji Founder Shivratan Agarwal Dies Shivratan Agarwal Death
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