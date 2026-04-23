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HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Prices To Rise By Rs 25? Govt Dismisses Claims As ‘Fake News'

Petrol, Diesel Prices To Rise By Rs 25? Govt Dismisses Claims As ‘Fake News'

Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: The government has dismissed reports of a sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices as “fake news”, stating that no proposal for a hike is under consideration.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government denies considering petrol, diesel price hikes.
  • Ministry labels price increase reports as fake news.
  • Fuel prices stable domestically for four years.

Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: There will be no hike in petrol or diesel prices, the government clarified on Thursday. In response to recent reports suggesting a sharp surge ahead in fuel prices after elections, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas took to social media and refuted the claims.

In a post on X, the ministry said there is ‘no proposal under consideration to increase petrol and diesel prices’, calling such reports ‘fake news’ and labelling them as ‘misleading’.

The clarification comes after a brokerage report flagged the possibility of a significant hike, citing rising crude oil prices and mounting losses for refiners.

Govt Says No Proposal Under Consideration

In an official statement, the ministry said, “Such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading.”

It further emphasised that India has not seen a rise in retail petrol and diesel prices in the last four years, attributing this to continued efforts by the government and oil public sector undertakings (PSUs) to shield consumers from global price volatility.

Market Concerns Trigger Speculation

The speculation around a potential price increase had been driven by concerns over rising crude oil prices, which are hovering around $120 per barrel, and the widening gap between global input costs and domestic retail prices.

The report, released by brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities, pointed to increasing financial pressure on oil marketing companies (OMCs), suggesting that prolonged under-recoveries could eventually necessitate price adjustments. 

The analysis further projected that fuel prices could rise by as much as Rs 25-28 per litre, reflecting mounting pressure on refiners amid elevated crude oil prices.

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Refiners Under Pressure, But Policy Stands

Industry estimates indicate that state-run refiners are currently facing substantial losses due to elevated crude prices and unchanged retail fuel rates. However, the government’s stance suggests that any immediate price revision is not being considered.

Measures such as excise duty cuts and export-related interventions have been used in the past to manage price pressures, though the current focus appears to remain on maintaining price stability.

Global Oil Dynamics Remain Key

The broader context for the debate lies in global oil market volatility, particularly due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions around key supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

These developments have pushed up crude prices and increased uncertainty around supply, influencing domestic discussions on fuel pricing.

While concerns around rising input costs persist, the government has reiterated its priority of protecting consumers from sharp increases in fuel prices.

For now, the government has firmly dismissed any talk of a fuel price hike, calling such reports inaccurate and misleading. However, with global crude prices remaining elevated, the issue of fuel pricing is likely to stay in focus in the coming months.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will petrol and diesel prices increase soon?

No, the government has clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to increase petrol and diesel prices. Reports suggesting otherwise are being called 'fake news' and 'misleading'.

Why were there reports of a potential fuel price hike?

Speculation was driven by brokerage reports citing rising crude oil prices and losses for refiners, suggesting a possible increase to address financial pressure.

Has India seen fuel price increases recently?

No, India has not seen a rise in retail petrol and diesel prices in the last four years. This is due to government and oil PSU efforts to protect consumers from global price volatility.

What is the government's stance on fuel pricing?

The government's priority is to protect consumers from sharp increases in fuel prices. They have firmly dismissed any talk of a fuel price hike.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fake News Diesel Price Hike Petrol Price Hike Diesel Prices Today Petrol Prices Ministry Of Petroleum And Natural Gas
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