Global Oil Shock: Prices Jump As Hormuz Route Remains Shut For 50 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Global oil prices rise amid escalating West Asia tensions.

Strait of Hormuz closure disrupts vital energy supply routes.

Diplomatic efforts stall, increasing regional maritime risks.

Global oil markets are once again on edge, with prices moving higher as geopolitical tensions in West Asia show no signs of easing.

A prolonged stalemate between the United States and Iran has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy corridor, sending ripples across global supply chains and raising concerns for energy-importing economies like India.

Brent, WTI Extend Gains Amid Tensions

Oil benchmarks climbed in early trade on Thursday, reflecting heightened uncertainty in global markets. The June contract for Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange traded at $103.35 a barrel, marking a rise of around 4 per cent from the previous close.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) gained 1.62 per cent to trade at $94.47 per barrel, reported IANS.

The uptick comes as investors closely track developments in the West Asia conflict, particularly the status of maritime routes critical for global energy supplies.

Strait of Hormuz Remains Disrupted

At the centre of the crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane that handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies. The passage has now remained effectively shut for over 50 days, severely impacting global energy flows.

Despite a temporary ceasefire extension announced by US President Donald Trump, pending a “unified proposal” from involved parties, the naval blockade on Iran remains in place.

According to the US Central Command, American forces have directed 31 vessels to turn back or return to port as part of the ongoing blockade.

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Diplomatic Efforts Stall

Efforts to restart peace talks appear to have hit a roadblock. Reports indicate that Tehran’s negotiators may skip the next round of discussions, calling the process a “waste of time”.

Adding to the uncertainty, US Vice President JD Vance paused his trip to join the proposed negotiations. Meanwhile, Iran’s navy has reportedly seized two container ships in the Strait, further escalating tensions in the region.

India Watches Closely as Risks Build

The disruption carries significant implications for India, which relies heavily on energy imports. A sustained rise in global oil prices could increase the country’s import bill and exert pressure on the broader economy, analysts warn.

The Indian basket of crude, a mix of Brent, Oman and Dubai grades, stood at $102.46 per barrel as of April 21. The average price for April so far has risen to $115.8 per barrel.

Despite the global turmoil, the government has stated that retail fuel outlets across India continue to operate normally.

Shipping Continues Amid Uncertainty

In a sign that some maritime activity persists despite tensions, the Indian-flagged crude oil tanker ‘Desh Garima’, carrying 31 Indian seafarers, successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday.