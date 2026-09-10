Apple’s Rs 2.99 Lakh Foldable Launch Sends Redington Shares Soaring

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Redington shares rallied after Apple unveiled new iPhones, Duo.

Apple's product price increases boost Redington's gross merchandise value.

As Apple's key partner, Redington benefits from increased sales volume.

Why is Redington Share Price Rallying? Redington stock rallied more than 6 per cent on September 10 after Apple introduced its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, together with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

This positive movement follows Apple’s major 'Surprise and Shine' product event on Wednesday evening, where the tech giant unveiled its flagship iPhone 18 Pro series and its first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo.

Market sentiment was further boosted by Apple’s pricing strategy in India.

Alongside the new launches, Apple significantly increased retail prices across its existing lineup, with the 256GB iPhone 17 jumping over 20 per cent to Rs 99,900 (up from Rs 82,900 earlier), and the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max starting at Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively.

Apple also increased prices for older models including the iPhone 17e and iPhone Air.

As one of Apple’s primary supply chain and national distribution partners in India and the MEA region, higher retail price points directly expand Redington’s gross merchandise value (GMV) and distribution realizations across wholesale and retail channels.

Distribution Scalability to Drive Volume and Realizations Redington operates as a core supply chain partner for Apple across India, distributing iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and accessories through thousands of organized retail chains, multi-brand outlets, and e-commerce platforms.

Apple also launched the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5 during the event.

Pre-orders for the new iPhone models in India begin at 5:30 PM IST on September 12, with official retail sales commencing September 18.

The entry into higher price bands including the ultra-premium foldable iPhone Duo starting at Rs 2,99,900 allows Redington to capture superior working capital turnover during the upcoming Indian festive season, when premium consumer electronics demand typically peaks.

Apple Revenue Dependency Supports Valuation

Apple remains Redington’s largest single vendor, contributing approximately 31 per cent of the distributor's global revenue in recent quarters.

Apple products form a significant part of Redington's mobility business, making major product refresh cycles a key catalyst for the stock.

What Are Supply Chain Distribution Services: Technology supply chain distribution involves managing end-to-end Logistics, inventory financing, warehousing, and channel sales for global hardware manufacturers.

Distributors like Redington buy inventory directly from OEMs and supply it to organized retail stores, enterprise partners, and e-commerce platforms.

Higher unit selling prices and fast-moving inventory cycles directly improve return on capital employed (ROCE) and operational cash flows for distribution partners.

About the Company: Redington Limited is a leading technology solutions provider and supply chain partner operating across India, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asian markets.

The company distributes IT hardware, mobility devices, cloud software, and enterprise infrastructure solutions for over 290 global brand partners.

With a market capitalization exceeding Rs 29,600 crore, Redington serves as a primary supply chain backbone for consumer electronics in India.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.