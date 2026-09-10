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English NewsBusinessBank Holidays Next Week: Banks Shut In These Cities From September 14-20

Bank Holidays Next Week: Banks Shut In These Cities From September 14-20

Heading to the bank next week? Some cities are closed for Ganesh Chaturthi, others for local observances, check before you go.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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  • Subsequent regional festivals and standard weekend closures continue through September.

Planning a trip to the branch next week? Worth checking the calendar first. While banks in Delhi carry on as usual through most of the coming days, the Reserve Bank of India's September schedule includes a cluster of state and city-specific closures elsewhere in the country, from religious festivals to a local election.

Bank Holidays Next Week

The stretch begins with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, observed as a bank holiday in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada, among the festival's various regional names, Ganesh Puja, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, Vinayakar Chathurthi and Hartalika.

The following day, September 15, brings a second round of closures tied to the same festive period. Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji observe Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), alongside Nuakhai and the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, depending on the city.

Banks across the country then close for the regular weekend holiday on September 20.

Also Read : PF Withdrawal Made Easier? Check New EPFO Rules On How Much And How Often You Can Withdraw

Bank Holidays This Week

A few closures earlier in the week set the stage. September 11 sees banks in Jaipur shut on account of elections to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. A day later, on September 12, Guwahati observes the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, coinciding with the second Saturday of the month, a nationwide bank holiday in its own right. September 13, a Sunday, is a standard weekend closure across India.

Looking further ahead

The closures don't end with this stretch of the month. Guwahati, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe the Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva and Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi on September 21. Ranchi marks Karma Puja on September 22, while banks in Jammu and Srinagar close on September 23 for the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji. Gangtok observes Indrajatra on September 25.

The month rounds off with the usual pattern of scheduled closures: a fourth Saturday holiday on September 26, followed by the regular weekend closure on September 27.

Given how widely these dates vary by city, state and occasion, it is worth checking the holiday calendar specific to one's own location before planning a branch visit or any time-sensitive banking transaction.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 10): Metals In Green, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Frequently Asked Questions

Will banks across the country be closed for any specific day in the coming week?

Yes, banks nationwide will observe a regular weekend holiday on September 20. The fourth Saturday holiday falls on September 26, followed by a regular weekend closure on September 27.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holidays Bank Holidays Next Week September Bank Holidays Ganesh Chaturthi Bank Holiday Bank Holidays In September 2026
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