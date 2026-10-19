Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 8,110-crore anchor book has attracted bids exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh crore, translating into more than 30 times the amount on offer. The response includes global asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, domestic mutual funds, insurers and pension funds ahead of the company's proposed stock market debut.

According to people familiar with the development, this is the first Indian IPO to attract institutional bids of this magnitude. The investor pool includes prominent international financial institutions alongside India's largest mutual fund houses and insurance companies.

The interest comes as Jio Platforms prepares to enter the public markets as a separate entity from its parent, Reliance Industries Ltd. The proposed listing would give investors direct exposure to its telecom and digital services businesses.

BlackRock, GIC and Norges Among Key Investors

The list of interested investors includes global asset management firms such as BlackRock, Capital Group, Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price, Schroders, JPMorgan Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, Invesco and Janus Henderson.

Major sovereign wealth funds have also expressed interest in the offering. These include Singapore's GIC, Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

“The issue has attracted several billion-dollar bids,” one of the people familiar with the development said, requesting anonymity.

The participation of these institutions highlights the international investor base considering an investment in Jio Platforms ahead of its market debut.

India's Leading Mutual Funds and Insurers Participate

Domestic institutional investors are also represented in the anchor book. All of India's top 10 mutual fund houses have reportedly shown interest, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.

The investor pool also includes major insurance and pension institutions. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HDFC Life, SBI Life, SBI Pension, HDFC Pension and ICICI Prudential are among those reported to be participating.

Foreign long-only funds, sovereign wealth funds and pension funds account for a substantial share of the bids, according to people familiar with the matter. Technology-focused global funds and large family offices have also indicated interest, broadening the range of potential institutional participants.

Jio's Expanding Digital Business in Focus

Jio Platforms has grown beyond its origins as a telecom operator to offer services across mobile connectivity, broadband, cloud, entertainment and enterprise solutions.

The proposed listing would allow investors to hold shares in the business directly, rather than gaining exposure through Reliance Industries. Its presence across telecommunications and digital services will be central to how investors assess its long-term prospects and valuation.

The reported Rs 2.5 lakh crore in bids against an Rs 8,110-crore anchor book marks a significant development ahead of the proposed IPO. Attention will now turn to further details of the offering and the company's entry into the public markets.