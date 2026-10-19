Gold and silver futures rose on October 19 due to firm global cues. Concerns about a US Federal Reserve rate hike eased following comments by Chair Kevin Warsh.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 19): Metals On The Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More
Gold and silver prices traded higher on Oct 15, amid firm global cues. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver futures gained as Fed hike fears eased.
- Both gold, silver futures gained; silver outperformed globally.
- Inflation data, FOMC meeting to influence future Fed policy.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver futures traded higher on Monday, October 19, tracking firm global cues as concerns over an imminent US Federal Reserve rate hike eased. Silver outperformed gold in early trade, while investors continued to assess inflation data and the outlook for the Fed’s monetary policy.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures were trading at Rs 1,48,379 per 10 grams, up Rs 461, or 0.31 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,47,918. The contract touched an intraday high of Rs 1,48,499, gaining Rs 581 or 0.4 per cent. Its intraday low stood at Rs 1,48,120, still Rs 200 or 0.13 per cent above the previous close.
Silver futures for December delivery also advanced, trading at Rs 2,12,013 per kg, up Rs 826 or 0.39 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,11,187. The contract climbed to an intraday high of Rs 2,12,750, rising Rs 1,563 or 0.74 per cent, while its lowest level so far was Rs 2,11,634.
Gold and silver futures had opened the session at Rs 1,48,397 per 10 grams and Rs 2,12,319 per kg, respectively.
The gains in precious metals came as comments by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh in Bangkok on Friday eased immediate concerns about another interest rate hike. The remarks reportedly brought the implied probability of a rate increase in October below 20 per cent.
However, inflation remains a key factor influencing expectations for the Fed’s next policy moves. Hotter-than-expected readings, including the sharpest monthly rise in producer prices in four and a half years, have kept the possibility of a rate move in December in focus.
The Federal Open Market Committee’s October 27-28 meeting is expected to be the next important event for markets assessing the US interest rate outlook.
In international markets, COMEX gold opened steady near $4,185 and moved towards $4,200, gaining 0.50 per cent and moving back above that level. COMEX silver began trading near $57.15 before advancing towards $57.80, rising 0.89 per cent and registering stronger gains than gold.
Market experts noted that a firmer rupee was reducing the benefit of the recovery in international precious metal prices for domestic traders.
For MCX gold, the immediate resistance level is placed at Rs 1,48,600. A move above this level could bring the Rs 1,50,000-Rs 1,50,700 range into focus.
On the downside, support is seen at Rs 1,48,000, followed by the Rs 1,45,300-Rs 1,46,000 range. The next support zone is estimated at Rs 1,43,000-Rs 1,43,700.
For MCX silver, immediate resistance is placed in the Rs 2,14,000-Rs 2,15,000 range, which capped gains during Friday's session. The next resistance zone is at Rs 2,19,000-Rs 2,20,000.
“Immediate support at Rs 207,000-Rs 208,000, with next support at Rs 200,000-Rs 202,000,” experts said.
Market participants will continue to monitor international bullion prices, movements in the rupee, inflation data and signals from the US Federal Reserve for further direction in gold and silver.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 19
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,819
22 Karat- 13,585
18 Karat- 11,118
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,804
22 Karat- 13,570
18 Karat- 11,155
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,804
22 Karat- 13,570
18 Karat- 11,103
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,804
22 Karat- 13,570
18 Karat- 11,103
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,804
22 Karat- 13,570
18 Karat- 11,103
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,804
22 Karat- 13,570
18 Karat- 11,103
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,804
|13,570
|11,103
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,809
|13,575
|11,108
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,809
|13,575
|11,108
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,819
|13,585
|11,118
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,804
|13,570
|11,155
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,804
|13,570
|11,103
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,804
|13,570
|11,103
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,819
|13,585
|11,118
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,804
|13,570
|11,155
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,804
|13,570
|11,103
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,804
|13,570
|11,103
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,809
|13,575
|11,108
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 19
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|230
|230,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused gold and silver prices to rise on October 19?
What were the MCX gold and silver prices on October 19?
MCX December gold futures rose Rs 461 to Rs 1,48,379/10g. Silver futures for December advanced Rs 826 to Rs 2,12,013/kg.
What factors are impacting the US interest rate outlook?
Federal Reserve Chair's comments eased rate hike concerns. However, inflation data, including producer prices, remains a key influencing factor for future policy decisions.
How did international gold and silver markets perform?
COMEX gold gained 0.50%, moving towards $4,200. COMEX silver advanced 0.89% towards $57.80, showing stronger gains than gold.
What should market participants monitor for future gold and silver direction?
They should monitor international bullion prices, rupee movements, inflation data, and signals from the US Federal Reserve.