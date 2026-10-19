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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Oct 19): Metals On The Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 19): Metals On The Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold and silver prices traded higher on Oct 15, amid firm global cues. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver futures gained as Fed hike fears eased.
  • Both gold, silver futures gained; silver outperformed globally.
  • Inflation data, FOMC meeting to influence future Fed policy.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver futures traded higher on Monday, October 19, tracking firm global cues as concerns over an imminent US Federal Reserve rate hike eased. Silver outperformed gold in early trade, while investors continued to assess inflation data and the outlook for the Fed’s monetary policy.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures were trading at Rs 1,48,379 per 10 grams, up Rs 461, or 0.31 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,47,918. The contract touched an intraday high of Rs 1,48,499, gaining Rs 581 or 0.4 per cent. Its intraday low stood at Rs 1,48,120, still Rs 200 or 0.13 per cent above the previous close.

Silver futures for December delivery also advanced, trading at Rs 2,12,013 per kg, up Rs 826 or 0.39 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,11,187. The contract climbed to an intraday high of Rs 2,12,750, rising Rs 1,563 or 0.74 per cent, while its lowest level so far was Rs 2,11,634.

Gold and silver futures had opened the session at Rs 1,48,397 per 10 grams and Rs 2,12,319 per kg, respectively.

The gains in precious metals came as comments by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh in Bangkok on Friday eased immediate concerns about another interest rate hike. The remarks reportedly brought the implied probability of a rate increase in October below 20 per cent.

However, inflation remains a key factor influencing expectations for the Fed’s next policy moves. Hotter-than-expected readings, including the sharpest monthly rise in producer prices in four and a half years, have kept the possibility of a rate move in December in focus.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s October 27-28 meeting is expected to be the next important event for markets assessing the US interest rate outlook.

In international markets, COMEX gold opened steady near $4,185 and moved towards $4,200, gaining 0.50 per cent and moving back above that level. COMEX silver began trading near $57.15 before advancing towards $57.80, rising 0.89 per cent and registering stronger gains than gold.

Market experts noted that a firmer rupee was reducing the benefit of the recovery in international precious metal prices for domestic traders.

For MCX gold, the immediate resistance level is placed at Rs 1,48,600. A move above this level could bring the Rs 1,50,000-Rs 1,50,700 range into focus.

On the downside, support is seen at Rs 1,48,000, followed by the Rs 1,45,300-Rs 1,46,000 range. The next support zone is estimated at Rs 1,43,000-Rs 1,43,700.

For MCX silver, immediate resistance is placed in the Rs 2,14,000-Rs 2,15,000 range, which capped gains during Friday's session. The next resistance zone is at Rs 2,19,000-Rs 2,20,000.

“Immediate support at Rs 207,000-Rs 208,000, with next support at Rs 200,000-Rs 202,000,” experts said.

Market participants will continue to monitor international bullion prices, movements in the rupee, inflation data and signals from the US Federal Reserve for further direction in gold and silver.

Also Read : Dalal Street Feel Monday Blues, Asian Markets In Red: Sensex 150 Points Down, Nifty At 23,100

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 19

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,819

22 Karat- 13,585

18 Karat- 11,118

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,804

22 Karat- 13,570

18 Karat- 11,155

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,804

22 Karat- 13,570

18 Karat- 11,103

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,804

22 Karat- 13,570

18 Karat- 11,103

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,804

22 Karat- 13,570

18 Karat- 11,103

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,804

22 Karat- 13,570

18 Karat- 11,103

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,804 13,570 11,103
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,809 13,575 11,108
Gold Rate in Indore 14,809 13,575 11,108
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,819 13,585 11,118
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,804 13,570 11,155
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,804 13,570 11,103
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,804 13,570 11,103
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,819 13,585 11,118
Gold Rate in Salem 14,804 13,570 11,155
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,804 13,570 11,103
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,804 13,570 11,103
Gold Rate in Patna 14,809 13,575 11,108

Also Read : Old Loan Still Showing On CIBIL Report? How To Fix It With NOC, Bank, RBI Portal

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 19

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Indore 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Salem 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Patna 230 230,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused gold and silver prices to rise on October 19?

Gold and silver futures rose on October 19 due to firm global cues. Concerns about a US Federal Reserve rate hike eased following comments by Chair Kevin Warsh.

What were the MCX gold and silver prices on October 19?

MCX December gold futures rose Rs 461 to Rs 1,48,379/10g. Silver futures for December advanced Rs 826 to Rs 2,12,013/kg.

What factors are impacting the US interest rate outlook?

Federal Reserve Chair's comments eased rate hike concerns. However, inflation data, including producer prices, remains a key influencing factor for future policy decisions.

How did international gold and silver markets perform?

COMEX gold gained 0.50%, moving towards $4,200. COMEX silver advanced 0.89% towards $57.80, showing stronger gains than gold.

What should market participants monitor for future gold and silver direction?

They should monitor international bullion prices, rupee movements, inflation data, and signals from the US Federal Reserve.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Oct 19 2026
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