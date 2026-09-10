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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinancePF Withdrawal Made Easier? Check New EPFO Rules On How Much And How Often You Can Withdraw

PF Withdrawal Made Easier? Check New EPFO Rules On How Much And How Often You Can Withdraw

EPFO has revised its framework for partial PF withdrawals, grouping advances into essential needs, housing and special circumstances.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EPFO simplified partial withdrawals, allowing up to 75% balance.
  • Withdrawals are now for essential, housing, or special needs.
  • Members must retain 25% balance; frequency varies by need.

EPFO members can make partial withdrawals from their provident fund balance under a revised framework that has simplified the earlier purpose-specific provisions into three broad categories. However, members will have to retain a minimum portion of their PF savings even when they qualify for an advance.

Under the revised provisions, partial withdrawals can be made from up to 75 per cent of the total PF balance, while the remaining 25 per cent has to be retained. The applicable conditions and withdrawal frequency depend on the reason for seeking the advance.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) explained the provisions in a series of posts on X.

75% Withdrawal Limit: How Much PF Can You Take Out?

The revised framework requires EPFO members to keep at least 25 per cent of their PF balance in their account.

This means members can withdraw up to 75 per cent of their total PF balance through the applicable partial-withdrawal provisions, subject to the conditions prescribed under the scheme.

The 25 per cent retention requirement applies across the different types of partial withdrawals covered by the framework.

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What Can You Use An EPF Advance For?

The revised provisions bring partial withdrawals under three wider categories: essential needs, housing needs and special circumstances.

The essential-needs category covers withdrawals for illness, education and marriage.

Housing-related advances cover expenses connected with buying a house or site, constructing a house, repaying a home loan and renovation.

The third category covers withdrawals permitted under special circumstances.

This structure replaces the earlier system in which withdrawal provisions were linked to multiple specific purposes.

Withdrawal Frequency Depends On The Purpose

While the framework allows partial withdrawals for several needs, members cannot necessarily make them an unlimited number of times.

The frequency limits are different for each purpose:

Purpose Withdrawal frequency
Illness No limit
Education Up to 10 times during EPF membership
Marriage Up to 5 times during EPF membership
Housing-related needs Up to 5 times during EPF membership
Special circumstances Up to 2 times in a financial year

The limits apply to the respective categories and purposes under the revised provisions.

Who Can Make A Partial EPF Withdrawal?

Members generally need to have completed at least 12 months of EPF membership to be eligible for partial withdrawals.

However, eligibility and the amount that can be withdrawn remain subject to the applicable conditions under the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026.

Members should therefore check the requirements applicable to the specific purpose before applying for an advance.

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What Changed Under The New EPF Framework?

The revised system is aimed at consolidating the earlier purpose-based withdrawal provisions into three broad categories.

The proposal was initially approved by the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees in October 2025. It was subsequently given statutory effect through the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, notified by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The new scheme came into force on July 1, 2026.

Along with grouping withdrawals into essential needs, housing needs and special circumstances, the framework introduced the requirement to retain at least 25 per cent of the PF balance.

EPF Members Should Check The Applicable Conditions

While the revised framework provides a broader structure for partial withdrawals, the amount and frequency of an advance depend on the purpose for which it is being sought.

The EPFO's provisions therefore allow members to access a portion of their accumulated PF savings while requiring them to retain a minimum 25 per cent balance in the account.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the maximum amount I can withdraw from my provident fund?

You can withdraw up to 75% of your total PF balance. A minimum of 25% must be retained in your account under the revised provisions.

What are the categories for partial EPF withdrawals under the new framework?

Partial withdrawals fall into three categories: essential needs (illness, education, marriage), housing needs (buying, construction, loan repayment), and special circumstances.

Are there limits on how often I can make partial EPF withdrawals?

Yes, the withdrawal frequency varies by purpose. For example, education allows up to 10 times, marriage up to 5 times, and special circumstances up to 2 times annually.

When did the new EPF withdrawal framework become effective?

The new framework came into force on July 1, 2026. It consolidated withdrawal provisions into three broad categories and requires retaining at least 25% of the PF balance.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
PF EPFO Provident Fund Withdrawal ABP Live Your Money Your Life EPF Withdrawal Rules Epfo Withdrawal Rules Explained
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