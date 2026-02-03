Yamaha’s First Electric Scooter Arrives, Is The EC-06 Worth Rs 1.68 Lakh?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoYamaha’s First Electric Scooter Arrives, Is The EC-06 Worth Rs 1.68 Lakh?

The scooter is for now only available in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu while some similarities with the River Indie can be seen.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Yamaha EC-06 is their new electric scooter which has been launched at Rs 1.68 lakh. This is the first time that Yamaha is entering this segment and its first electric offering has been developed with River. However, the scooter is for now only available in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu while some similarities with the River Indie can be seen. It also comes with the same 4kw battery pack though and the range on offer is a claimed 169km IDC. It also makes the same amount of power as the Indie while the range is a bit higher.

Design, Features and Practicality

The styling is better looking than the Indie though and looks sleek even though some of the functional elements are retained. In terms of features, there is an LCD screen, reverse assist plus multiple riding modes. Underseat storage meanwhile is 24.5 litres. Coming with a 3-year or 30,000km warranty for the battery, the EC-06 can be charged in around eight hours.


Market Positioning and Pricing

Yamaha has also streamlined its India operations in a bid to introduce new products quickly into our market. We like the fact that the EC-06 is not a rebadged product but it is also more expensive now especially when compared to others in this competitive market. We think both the Indie and the EC-06 are different in looks but given the similarity, the price difference should have been less. Yamaha for now is testing this product under limited markets and not all.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of the Yamaha EC-06 electric scooter?

The Yamaha EC-06 is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh. This positions it as a premium offering in the electric scooter segment.

What is the range of the Yamaha EC-06 on a single charge?

The Yamaha EC-06 offers a claimed range of 169km IDC. This is achieved with its 4kW battery pack.

What are some key features of the Yamaha EC-06?

The EC-06 comes with an LCD screen, reverse assist, and multiple riding modes. It also has 24.5 litres of underseat storage.

What is the warranty period for the battery of the Yamaha EC-06?

The battery of the Yamaha EC-06 is covered by a 3-year or 30,000km warranty.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Yamaha Yamaha Electric Scooter Yamaha Ec-06
