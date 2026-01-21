Skoda Kylaq Classic Plus: Is This India’s Most Affordable Automatic SUV?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Skoda has increased the variant list of the Kylaq do six and improved the value for money quotient for the compact SUV. The Kylaq remains the best selling Skoda and now there is a new variant. The Classic+ is a new variant above the Classic which is the base model. The Classic+ meanwhile comes with an automatic variant as the Classic has a manual only option.

Automatic Option and Added Features

That makes it one of the most affordable automatic gearbox equipped SUVs while here it is a 6 speed torque converter gearbox not an AMT. The new Classic+ variant also gets more features and is better value than the Classic. The extra features over the base variant includes 16 inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, auto dimming IRVM, cruise control, sunroof and steering mounted audio controls.





Pricing and Value Proposition

Prices for the Kylaq Classic+ starts at Rs 66,000 more than the base Classic. The automatic version meanwhile costs Rs 9.25 lakh which makes it much cheaper than the next automatic gearbox equipped Kylaq. This means the Kylaq with a proper torque converter gearbox is now costing Rs 9.25 lakh.

The Kylaq comes with a standard 1.0 TSI turbo petrol and has either a manual gearbox or an automatic. This new variant makes it much more attainable than the earlier automatic variants. Compared to the base trim, it seems to be better value too. While the Kylaq overall does miss out on some features like a 360 degree camera or ADAS, these new variants makes this a much more value for money SUV especially with a torque converter automatic.