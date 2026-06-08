Should You Wait For A Flex Fuel Car? E85 Questions Answered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian cars are not compatible with E85 fuel.

E85 fuel will not replace existing E20 fuel.

Flex-fuel cars will be more expensive, launched gradually.

E85 fuel has been a hot topic and here we will answer all the doubts.

Will My Car Run On E85 Fuel?

Simple answer. No you cannot. The cars we have in India are suitable to run on E20 fuel and it's not possible to run it on E85 fuel as it needs different engine components. Only flex fuel cars are capable of running on E85 fuels.

Will E85 Fuel Replace E20 Fuel?

Again no. E85 fuel will be available in much less numbers at the start and will be sold alongside E20 fuel. E20 fuel will remain.





Should You Wait For A Flex Fuel Car?

Flex fuel cars would be coming in a few years or in smaller numbers which would run on E85 fuel. E20 fuel will remain the majority and if your buying a car you can go ahead and buy an E20 fuel compliant car but a flex fuel car will be able to run on lesser priced E85 fuel mind you.

Also Read : How Rising Fuel Prices Are Accelerating India's Shift To Electric Vehicles

Will Flex Fuel Cars Cost More?

Flex fuel cars are designed to run on E85 fuel and would be more expensive over E20 fuel compliant cars while for now India will get few flex fuel cars but not immediately as it will take some time. However with Maruti Suzuki launching its flex fuel car, we can expect more launches but in smaller numbers.