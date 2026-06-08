No, cars in India are designed for E20 fuel and lack the specific engine components needed for E85. Only flex-fuel cars are capable of running on E85.
Should You Wait For A Flex Fuel Car? E85 Questions Answered
E85 fuel is generating plenty of interest, but not every vehicle can use it. From compatibility and pricing to the future of flex-fuel cars, here are the key facts Indian car buyers need to know.
- Indian cars are not compatible with E85 fuel.
- E85 fuel will not replace existing E20 fuel.
- Flex-fuel cars will be more expensive, launched gradually.
E85 fuel has been a hot topic and here we will answer all the doubts.
Will My Car Run On E85 Fuel?
Simple answer. No you cannot. The cars we have in India are suitable to run on E20 fuel and it's not possible to run it on E85 fuel as it needs different engine components. Only flex fuel cars are capable of running on E85 fuels.
Will E85 Fuel Replace E20 Fuel?
Again no. E85 fuel will be available in much less numbers at the start and will be sold alongside E20 fuel. E20 fuel will remain.
Should You Wait For A Flex Fuel Car?
Flex fuel cars would be coming in a few years or in smaller numbers which would run on E85 fuel. E20 fuel will remain the majority and if your buying a car you can go ahead and buy an E20 fuel compliant car but a flex fuel car will be able to run on lesser priced E85 fuel mind you.
Also Read : How Rising Fuel Prices Are Accelerating India's Shift To Electric Vehicles
Will Flex Fuel Cars Cost More?
Flex fuel cars are designed to run on E85 fuel and would be more expensive over E20 fuel compliant cars while for now India will get few flex fuel cars but not immediately as it will take some time. However with Maruti Suzuki launching its flex fuel car, we can expect more launches but in smaller numbers.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Can my current car run on E85 fuel?
Will E85 fuel replace E20 fuel?
No, E85 fuel will initially be available in smaller quantities and sold alongside E20 fuel. E20 fuel will remain widely available.
Should I wait to buy a flex-fuel car?
Flex-fuel cars will be available in smaller numbers, while E20 fuel will remain dominant. You can buy an E20 compliant car, but flex-fuel cars might use cheaper E85 fuel.
Will flex-fuel cars be more expensive?
Yes, flex-fuel cars are designed for E85 and will be more expensive than E20 compliant cars. India will see some launches, but not immediately and in smaller numbers.