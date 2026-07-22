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English NewsNewsTMC's Kalyan Banerjee Suspended For Rest Of Monsoon Session Over Remarks Against Women MPs

TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Suspended For Rest Of Monsoon Session Over Remarks Against Women MPs

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session over alleged misconduct and offensive remarks against women MPs.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee suspended for misbehavior with women MPs.
  • Heated exchange with women MPs happened post-adjournment.
  • Women MPs filed complaint; House approved suspension motion.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee for the remainder of the Monsoon Session following allegations that he misbehaved with women Members of Parliament and used offensive language during proceedings. The action came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved a motion seeking Banerjee's suspension. The proposal was approved by the House through a voice vote, following which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla directed the TMC leader to leave the House immediately.

Heated Exchange Escalates Into Complaint

The controversy unfolded after the Lok Sabha was adjourned amid opposition protests. Following the adjournment, a verbal altercation reportedly broke out between Kalyan Banerjee and several MPs who were earlier associated with the Trinamool Congress and are now members of the NCPI.

The confrontation allegedly involved MPs Mitali Bag, Shatabdi Roy and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. While the exact trigger for the exchange remains unclear, the argument reportedly intensified before other opposition MPs stepped in to defuse the situation.

After the incident, Banerjee left the House.

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Women MPs Approach Speaker Om Birla

Following the altercation, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Shatabdi Roy and other NCPI MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to register a formal complaint.

According to sources, the Speaker asked the MPs to submit a written complaint detailing the incident. The complaint reportedly alleged that Banerjee used abusive language and behaved inappropriately towards Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Shatabdi Roy and other women MPs inside the House.

The matter was subsequently taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha.

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House Approves Suspension Motion

Describing the allegations as serious, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved a motion seeking Banerjee's suspension for the remainder of the Monsoon Session.

The Lok Sabha Speaker placed the motion before the House, where it was approved through a vote. Following its adoption, Banerjee was suspended for the rest of the ongoing session and instructed to leave the House premises immediately.

Soon after the announcement, the Lok Sabha was adjourned until the following day.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee suspended from the Lok Sabha?

Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with women Members of Parliament and using offensive language during proceedings.

For how long was Kalyan Banerjee suspended?

He was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. The motion for his suspension was approved by a voice vote in the House.

Who filed the complaint against Kalyan Banerjee?

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Shatabdi Roy, and other NCPI MPs formally complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after an altercation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Kalyan Banerjee Monsoon Session OM BIRLA 'Lok Sabha'
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