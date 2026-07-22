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English NewsNewsSonam Wangchuk Sets Condition To End Fast, Writes To Nadda And Jitendra Singh

Sonam Wangchuk Sets Condition To End Fast, Writes To Nadda And Jitendra Singh

Sonam Wangchuk said he will end his fast only after the Centre assures no legal action against protesters and considers key demands.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Without assurance, Wangchuk will continue his indefinite fast.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has written to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, saying he would end his indefinite fast only if the government provides an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory legal action will be taken against young protesters. In his letter, Wangchuk thanked the ministers for visiting him in hospital and said they had assured him that the government would positively consider key demands raised during their discussion. He also said he hoped there would be no further excessive use of police force.

Key Assurances

Wangchuk also said the government had assured him of a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Condition To End Fast

Referring to the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, Wangchuk said the protest had remained peaceful despite what he described as disproportionate use of force by the police. He expressed hope that those who participated in the movement would not face legal cases, harassment or vindictive action.

Also Read: 'Education System Is Rigged': Rahul Sets Three Demands Before Centre Over NEET Row

Stating that around 65 Members of Parliament from across political parties had written to him urging him to end his fast, Wangchuk said he wished to return to his students and education, but could not do so at the cost of the young people for whom the movement had begun.

He said he would end his fast only if the government gave a clear assurance that none of the young protesters would face punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in the movement. In the absence of such an assurance, he said, he would be compelled to continue his fast indefinitely.

He also expressed hope that there would be no further use of excessive police force against the movement.

Also Read: CJP Sets New Conditions For Talks, Says 'Ministers Should Come To People's Court'

Before You Go

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
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Sonam Wangchuk Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike DHarmendra Pradhan CJP Protest
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