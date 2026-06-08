How Rising Fuel Prices Are Accelerating India's Shift To Electric Vehicles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fuel price hikes fueled demand for efficient, electric vehicles.

India's auto retail sales grew 9.55% to record numbers.

Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers achieved May records.

The fuel price hikes in May saw a noticeable shift in consumer interest towards fuel-efficient and alternative-powertrain vehicles, with dealers reporting a surge in enquiries for such models and electric two-wheeler penetration rising to 9.25 per cent from 6.11 per cent a year ago, FADA said on Monday.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's overall automobile retail sales climbed 9.55 per cent year-on-year to a record 25.31 lakh units.

"A notable feature of the month was the consumer response to the May fuel-price revision: dealers reported a visible rise in enquiries for fuel-efficient and alternative-powertrain options, reflected in the 2W EV share climbing to 9.25 per cent from 6.11 per cent a year ago," FADA stated.

Looking at the June to August period, dealer confidence looks firm, with 59.07 per cent now expecting growth -- a meaningful improvement that signals greater conviction in the medium-term demand pulse as the monsoon advances, according to FADA.

The firmer reading suggests dealers expect the seasonal lull to give way to a stronger rural income cycle once Kharif sowing gathers pace.

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Total automobile retail sales in India grew by 9.55 per cent with a record 25,31,067 units in May as compared to 23,10,451 units in the same month last year, despite fuel-price revision, heatwave conditions and the West Asia conflict, FADA said.

The retail sales performance reflects an all-time best May for three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors -- a strong outcome for what is seasonally a lean month.

According to data released by FADA, passenger vehicles (PV) retail sales were at a record 4,02,591 units last month as compared to 3,26,656 units in May 2025, a growth of 23.25 per cent.

Two-wheelers also clocked best-ever monthly numbers at 18,44,947 units in May this year as compared to 17,15,581 units in the same month a year ago, at a growth of 7.54 per cent.

FADA further said three-wheeler sales stood at 1,11,526 units last month as compared to 1,07,688 units in May 2025, up 3.56 per cent.

Commercial vehicles also witnessed a growth of 5.29 per cent at a record 83,823 units last month as compared to 79,614 units in May 2025, it added.

For two-wheelers, support is expected from improving rural sentiment, healthy agri cash flows through the sowing season and the continued migration towards fuel-efficient and alternative-powertrain models, the Association said.

In passenger vehicles, the period is likely to remain steady ahead of the festive build-up, aided by new product introductions and a broadening Bharat demand base.

For commercial vehicles, sentiment remains constructive on economic activity, goods movement and infrastructure-linked demand, although financing turnaround time and the West Asia situation remain key monitorables.

"Overall, the next three months appear to be Cautiously Optimistic -- with a tad below normal monsoon, the firm 7.7 per cent FY26 GDP print and broad policy continuity providing a supportive backdrop, the industry looks set to move from a seasonally soft patch towards a firmer second-quarter footing," FADA said.

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