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English NewsAutoSkoda Slavia Facelift India Launch Soon: New Design, 8-Speed Automatic, More Features

Skoda Slavia Facelift India Launch Soon: New Design, 8-Speed Automatic, More Features

The Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to arrive in August with updated styling, a refreshed cabin, a new 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0 TSI engine and several feature additions.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Skoda Slavia facelift launch expected in August 2026.
  • It features new exterior design, refreshed cabin, larger touchscreen.
  • The 1.0 TSI engine gets new 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Skoda is preparing to launch the new Slavia facelift soon with an expected launch in August 2026.

The new Slavia facelift will come with new design upgrades and a new look along with a refreshed cabin much like the Kushaq facelift.

Design, Features and Powertrain Updates

The new Slavia will gain a new look front end and a new grille with a light bar while the rear styling would be new as well.

The interiors will have a new touchscreen which would be larger in size and gain a new infotainment system. Expect more features too including a rear massager which is present on the Kushaq facelift as well.


Skoda Slavia Facelift India Launch Soon: New Design, 8-Speed Automatic, More Features

The new Slavia mechanically will gain a new 8 speed torque converter automatic gearbox with the 1.0 TSI engine while the 1.5 TSI petrol will continue only with a 7 speed DSG automatic.

Also Read : Kia Syros EV Has One Big Challenge: Can It Reverse Slumping Sales?

Pricing and What to Expect

The new Slavia with a new look will inject more interest into the sedan space which also recently saw the launch of the new Honda City.

We expect prices to remain competitive and the Slavia facelift will retain its aggressive pricing although the prices could increase a bit.

The new Slavia follows from an action packed year with multiple launches like the Kodiaq RS to the new Kushaq Facelift while more launches are coming up.

The Slavia facelift though is very important for Skoda and we expect to hear more details soon leading upto to the launch of the car.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the new Skoda Slavia facelift expected to launch?

The new Skoda Slavia facelift is anticipated to launch in August 2026. It will feature new design upgrades and a refreshed cabin.

What design and interior upgrades will the new Slavia facelift feature?

It will have a new front end, grille with a light bar, and refreshed rear styling. Inside, there will be a larger touchscreen, a new infotainment system, and features like a rear massager.

Will there be any mechanical updates to the Slavia facelift's powertrain?

Yes, the 1.0 TSI engine will gain a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.5 TSI petrol will continue with a 7-speed DSG automatic.

How will the pricing of the new Slavia facelift compare to the current model?

Prices are expected to remain competitive and aggressive. While the Slavia facelift will retain its aggressive pricing, there is a possibility that the prices could increase a bit.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Skoda Skoda Slavia Skoda Slavia Facelift
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