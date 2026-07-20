Skoda Slavia Facelift India Launch Soon: New Design, 8-Speed Automatic, More Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Skoda Slavia facelift launch expected in August 2026.

It features new exterior design, refreshed cabin, larger touchscreen.

The 1.0 TSI engine gets new 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Skoda is preparing to launch the new Slavia facelift soon with an expected launch in August 2026.

The new Slavia facelift will come with new design upgrades and a new look along with a refreshed cabin much like the Kushaq facelift.

Design, Features and Powertrain Updates

The new Slavia will gain a new look front end and a new grille with a light bar while the rear styling would be new as well.

The interiors will have a new touchscreen which would be larger in size and gain a new infotainment system. Expect more features too including a rear massager which is present on the Kushaq facelift as well.





The new Slavia mechanically will gain a new 8 speed torque converter automatic gearbox with the 1.0 TSI engine while the 1.5 TSI petrol will continue only with a 7 speed DSG automatic.

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Pricing and What to Expect

The new Slavia with a new look will inject more interest into the sedan space which also recently saw the launch of the new Honda City.

We expect prices to remain competitive and the Slavia facelift will retain its aggressive pricing although the prices could increase a bit.

The new Slavia follows from an action packed year with multiple launches like the Kodiaq RS to the new Kushaq Facelift while more launches are coming up.

The Slavia facelift though is very important for Skoda and we expect to hear more details soon leading upto to the launch of the car.