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English NewsAutoSkoda Slavia Monte Carlo Gets Striking New Colours

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Gets Striking New Colours

There is also a 1.5 litre turbo petrol which has 150hp and 250Nm of torque while it only comes with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo introduces two exclusive limited-edition colours.
  • This top-tier variant features sporty design, blacked-out elements, and interiors.
  • It offers 1.0L, 1.5L turbo-petrol engines with unchanged pricing.

Skoda has added two new colours to the Slavia Monte Carlo namely Shimla Green and Steel Grey. 

These new colours also come with a black roof and will be limited to 200 units. 

The green colour is striking while the grey is similar to other premium cars which come with this colour. 

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition: Features

The Monte Carlo edition is at the top of the line variant for the Slavia. 


Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Gets Striking New Colours

It gets a sportier look with various blacked out elements and a smoked headlamps treatment. 

ALSO READ: Volkswagen In Advanced Talks With JSW For India Partnership: Report

The interiors will get a red/black treatment along with scuff plates, stitching and metal pedals. 

The Monte Carlo Edition like the standard Slavia, offers turbo-petrol engine options including a 1.0-litre turbo which pumps out 115hp and 178Nm of torque, along with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. 

There is also a 1.5 litre turbo petrol which has 150hp and 250Nm of torque while it only comes with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. 

These two colours add a sportier look while design wise there is no change in terms of the driving experience. 

Despite these new colours, the new Slavia Monte Carlo comes with no change in prices and remains the same. 

Limited to 200 units this special colour will add an exclusive touch to the Slavia with the green being our choice in terms of its appearance. 

The Slavia competes with various sedans like Volkswagen Virtus and Honda City.

ALSO READ: Skoda Slavia Facelift India Launch Soon: New Design, 8-Speed Automatic, More Features

Frequently Asked Questions

What new colors are available for the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo?

The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo now offers Shimla Green and Steel Grey. These new colors are paired with a black roof for a distinctive look.

Is the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo with these new colors a limited edition?

Yes, the special edition Slavia Monte Carlo with the new Shimla Green and Steel Grey colors is limited to only 200 units. This adds an exclusive touch to the vehicle.

Has the price of the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo changed with the introduction of new colors?

No, despite the addition of new Shimla Green and Steel Grey colors, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo's price remains unchanged.

What distinctive interior features does the Monte Carlo edition offer?

The Monte Carlo edition's interior features a red/black treatment, along with unique scuff plates, contrast stitching, and metal pedals. It provides a sportier cabin aesthetic.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Skoda Skoda Slavia Slavia Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Slavia Monte Carlo Features Skoda Slavia New Colors Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo New Colors
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