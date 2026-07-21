Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Gets Striking New Colours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo introduces two exclusive limited-edition colours.

This top-tier variant features sporty design, blacked-out elements, and interiors.

It offers 1.0L, 1.5L turbo-petrol engines with unchanged pricing.

Skoda has added two new colours to the Slavia Monte Carlo namely Shimla Green and Steel Grey.

These new colours also come with a black roof and will be limited to 200 units.

The green colour is striking while the grey is similar to other premium cars which come with this colour.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition: Features

The Monte Carlo edition is at the top of the line variant for the Slavia.





It gets a sportier look with various blacked out elements and a smoked headlamps treatment.

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The interiors will get a red/black treatment along with scuff plates, stitching and metal pedals.

The Monte Carlo Edition like the standard Slavia, offers turbo-petrol engine options including a 1.0-litre turbo which pumps out 115hp and 178Nm of torque, along with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

There is also a 1.5 litre turbo petrol which has 150hp and 250Nm of torque while it only comes with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

These two colours add a sportier look while design wise there is no change in terms of the driving experience.

Despite these new colours, the new Slavia Monte Carlo comes with no change in prices and remains the same.

Limited to 200 units this special colour will add an exclusive touch to the Slavia with the green being our choice in terms of its appearance.

The Slavia competes with various sedans like Volkswagen Virtus and Honda City.

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