Kia Syros EV Has One Big Challenge: Can It Reverse Slumping Sales?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Syros sales have significantly declined to triple digits monthly.

The upcoming EV version aims to boost overall sales performance.

However, its high price and unchanged design pose challenges.

The Syros sales have been falling month on month while now it is one of the least selling cars in its class with sales being triple digits for the past four months. The question is whether the EV will help sales and lift the Syros in terms of its place in the sub compact SUV segment.

The EV version will come in soon and it will add to the sales but how much is the question. While it has two battery packs, the Syros EV would be expected to be more expensive than the ICE Syros which is already priced on the higher side.





Pricing, Design and Outlook

Hence, expect the Syros EV to be priced around Rs 18 lakh plus for the top-end version. That means the Syros EV would be around Rs 5 lakh more expensive over the ICE version while making it comparable to 4m plus EVs at this price.

Design wise there is hardly any change over the Syros ICE version which could be an issue as one of the main reasons for the poor sales of the Syros have been the polarising looks which have been too radical. The interior though is feature packed and gets some tweaks with more changes over the ICE.

Overall, it remains to be seen if the total Syros EV finally breaks into four figures rather than the current sales which are some of the lowest in class in terms of under 4m SUVs. The Syros EV will be launched soon in a few days time.

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