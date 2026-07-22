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English NewsAutoHonda ZR-V Expected Price In India, Specifications, Features And Engine Details

Honda ZR-V Expected Price In India, Specifications, Features And Engine Details

Honda is gearing up to launch the ZR-V in India as a CBU import. Here's a look at its expected price, strong hybrid powertrain, premium features, specifications and where it stands against rivals.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda ZR-V, a CBU import, soon priced above ₹40 lakh.
  • Powered by 184 bhp hybrid engine; offers 22.79 kmpl mileage.
  • Features 8 airbags, 9-inch screen, and 360-degree camera.

Honda recently showed the new ZR-V in India and prices would be revealed soon. The ZR-V would be brought in as a CBU import which means limited units of the car have been allocated for India. The ZR-V globally is one of the most popular cars from the Honda stable and has close ties with the Civic which isn't sold here.

Specifications

The new ZR-V measures 4,567mm in length, 1,840mm in width and 1,621mm in height while it has a wheelbase of 2,655mm. While it's ground clearance is 180mm while with the seats folded the boot space is 1313 litres.


Honda ZR-V Expected Price In India, Specifications, Features And Engine Details

Features

The new ZR-V features 18 inch alloys, a 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual powered seats, 8 airbags, a 10.25 in digital display for the driver, a 360-degree camera, hill-descent control, hill-start assist, electronic parking brake including with auto hold, along with all four disc brakes.


Honda ZR-V Expected Price In India, Specifications, Features And Engine Details

Comfort features include a dual zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, powered tailgate, a 12 speaker Bose audio system and more.

Also Read : Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Gets Striking New Colours

Engine

The new ZR-V is only available with a strong hybrid powertrain with twin motors and a 2.0.four cylinder petrol with a combined power of 184 bhp. Fuel efficiency is around 22.79 kmpl. The gearbox is an eCVT.


Honda ZR-V Expected Price In India, Specifications, Features And Engine Details

Expected Price

The new ZR-V being a CBU import will carry a price premium while we can expect a price tag starting from Rs 40 lakh. That makes it pricier than rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq.


Honda ZR-V Expected Price In India, Specifications, Features And Engine Details

Frequently Asked Questions

How will the new Honda ZR-V be sold in India?

The Honda ZR-V will be brought to India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) import. This means there will be a limited number of units available for sale.

What engine and powertrain does the new Honda ZR-V use?

The ZR-V features a strong hybrid powertrain with twin motors and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine. It delivers a combined power output of 184 bhp.

What is the expected starting price for the Honda ZR-V in India?

Due to its CBU import status, the new ZR-V is expected to have a starting price around Rs 40 lakh. This positions it as pricier than some rivals.

What are some key features of the new Honda ZR-V?

Key features include 18-inch alloys, a 9-inch touchscreen, 8 airbags, and a 360-degree camera. It also offers dual-zone climate control and a 12-speaker Bose audio system.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Honda Honda ZR-V Honda ZR-V Features
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