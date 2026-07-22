Honda ZR-V Expected Price In India, Specifications, Features And Engine Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda ZR-V, a CBU import, soon priced above ₹40 lakh.

Powered by 184 bhp hybrid engine; offers 22.79 kmpl mileage.

Features 8 airbags, 9-inch screen, and 360-degree camera.

Honda recently showed the new ZR-V in India and prices would be revealed soon. The ZR-V would be brought in as a CBU import which means limited units of the car have been allocated for India. The ZR-V globally is one of the most popular cars from the Honda stable and has close ties with the Civic which isn't sold here.

Specifications

The new ZR-V measures 4,567mm in length, 1,840mm in width and 1,621mm in height while it has a wheelbase of 2,655mm. While it's ground clearance is 180mm while with the seats folded the boot space is 1313 litres.





Features

The new ZR-V features 18 inch alloys, a 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual powered seats, 8 airbags, a 10.25 in digital display for the driver, a 360-degree camera, hill-descent control, hill-start assist, electronic parking brake including with auto hold, along with all four disc brakes.





Comfort features include a dual zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, powered tailgate, a 12 speaker Bose audio system and more.

Also Read : Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Gets Striking New Colours

Engine

The new ZR-V is only available with a strong hybrid powertrain with twin motors and a 2.0.four cylinder petrol with a combined power of 184 bhp. Fuel efficiency is around 22.79 kmpl. The gearbox is an eCVT.





Expected Price

The new ZR-V being a CBU import will carry a price premium while we can expect a price tag starting from Rs 40 lakh. That makes it pricier than rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq.



