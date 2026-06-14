We Drive India's Only Performance Hybrid SUV: Lexus RX 500h F Sport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lexus RX500h F Sport offers a unique performance-hybrid blend.

A 371 bhp hybrid powertrain provides strong, engaging acceleration.

It combines refined comfort, quality cabin, and distinctive styling.

Hybrid technology is rapidly becoming the next big battleground in the automotive industry, with several manufacturers preparing to introduce new hybrid offerings in the coming years. Long before hybrids became mainstream, however, Toyota and its luxury arm Lexus had already established themselves as pioneers in the segment.

One of the most interesting examples of Lexus' hybrid expertise is the RX500h F Sport, a luxury SUV that attempts to blend performance, efficiency and comfort into a single package. Rather than simply focusing on fuel economy, the RX500h uses hybrid technology to create a unique driving experience that stands apart from both conventional petrol-powered SUVs and traditional hybrids.

Performance-Oriented Hybrid Powertrain

Unlike the standard RX350h, the RX500h features a more sophisticated setup. At its heart is a 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with electric motors and a six-speed automatic transmission. Together, the system produces an impressive 371 bhp.





The result is a luxury SUV that feels genuinely quick. Acceleration is strong, overtaking is effortless and the vehicle delivers performance that is noticeably more engaging than the standard RX. Lexus has successfully used electrification not merely as an efficiency tool but also as a way to enhance performance.

Switching to the sportier driving modes transforms the character of the SUV further, making it more responsive and enjoyable on winding roads. It is not an outright performance machine, but it certainly offers more excitement than many buyers might expect from a hybrid SUV.

Sporty Character Without Sacrificing Comfort

What makes the RX500h particularly interesting is how it balances its dual personality. While it delivers strong performance, it never abandons the smoothness and refinement that buyers expect from a Lexus.

The hybrid system works seamlessly, providing quiet and effortless progress in everyday driving. The cabin remains remarkably insulated from road and engine noise, reinforcing the premium feel of the vehicle.

However, enthusiasts expecting a hardcore performance SUV may find the RX500h slightly restrained. The steering is relatively light, while the suspension setup prioritises ride comfort over outright cornering sharpness. Likewise, although the turbocharged engine is capable and refined, it lacks the character and emotional appeal traditionally associated with larger six-cylinder powerplants.

Premium Cabin With High-Quality Finishing

Step inside the RX500h F Sport and the focus on craftsmanship becomes immediately apparent. The interior is among the strongest aspects of the SUV, with excellent material quality, precise fit and finish, and a premium ambience throughout the cabin.

The F Sport variant receives a number of sportier design enhancements, helping distinguish it from the standard model while maintaining the elegance expected from a luxury Lexus. The feature list is extensive, catering to buyers who expect the latest convenience, comfort and safety technologies in a vehicle at this price point.

More than any individual feature, it is the overall sense of quality that stands out. Every switch, surface and control feels carefully engineered, contributing to the SUV's luxurious character.

Distinctive Styling On Outside

The RX500h F Sport also manages to differentiate itself visually. It carries a more aggressive appearance thanks to contrast black exterior elements, larger alloy wheels and sportier styling cues.

These changes are subtle enough to retain the sophistication of the RX range while adding a stronger road presence. The result is an SUV that looks premium and distinctive without appearing overly flashy.





For buyers seeking something different from the typical German luxury SUV, the RX500h o