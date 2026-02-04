We Drove The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Is This The Most Fun 7-Seater Yet?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Volkswagen has always been about the driver and its TSI engines are well known, notably the 2.0 unit. Now, in terms of SUVs, there was a time when it had a big 3 row SUV called the Tiguan All-Space which basically was a Tiguan being made to be a 7-seater. This time, Volkswagen has done it a bit differently as it again brings back its 7-seater SUV in form of the Tayron R-Line.

Unlike the AllSpace, the Tayron is assembled here and also packaged differently which means there is a lot to look forward to from this SUV as it sits in a diverse segment including the Toyota Fortuner to the Jeep Meridian. So, what does this Volkswagen offer differently? Read our first drive for more.





How does it look?

The Tayron R-Line looks big and the 4792mm length actually means it is nearly as long as the Fortuner but the wheelbase at 2789mm actually is longer than the Toyota which points to more space on the inside.

The design with the sporty R-Line bits is aggressive and the big 19-inch wheels fit in perfectly. It has somewhat of a lower stance than conventional SUVs but it is a typical European design which is classier than rivals. Paint finish and build quality continues to be outstanding while the illuminated logo along with the red coloured logo at the rear adds more drama.

What about the interiors?

Stepping inside isn't an issue for elders as like some of the taller SUVs while the doors shut with a typical high-end German solidity. The cabin quality is high and the pattern design plus the ambient lighting means this a premium place. The talking point is the massive 15-inch screen which controls most of the functions including climate control and yes, we would have liked more physical controls.





The central knob controls both volume as well as the drive modes while the gear selector is on the column stalk. There is a simple but easy to read digital cluster as well. The feature list also beats other SUVs like with 3 zone climate control, 12 way front electric seats with massage/heating/ventilation, IQ Matrix headlamps, panoramic sunroof, HUD, Harman Kardon Audio system, gesture powered tailgate and 9 airbags plus more.





The rear seat though could have done with more features including a more softer cushioning along with a captain seat layout but it does have sunblinds along with ample storage space. We like the space on offer at the rear seat which offers good legroom/headroom but a central tunnel means it is more of a comfy two-seater. There is a third row but access isn't easy and it's best for children while being cramped for adults. With two rows folded, there is enough space to move a house though!





How does it drive?

The sole powertrain is a 2.0 TSI turbo petrol with 201bhp and 320Nm with a 7-speed DSG automatic plus AWD being there. 0-100 km/h is 7.3 seconds and top-speed is well beyond 200 kmph. You sit lower than other SUVs and it immediately feels sporty. The engine is terrific fun and is quick with not feeling like a big SUV at all. It feels smaller and you enjoy driving it fast unlike some other big SUVs.

There is plenty of power and the gearbox is sharp too. The ride quality felt a bit firm but high speed stability along with the way it corners is again with the typical Volkswagen sportiness. Unlike ladder frame SUVs, the flexibility and the ease of use is also there which means driving in the city is not a chore. Efficiency though reduces when driven hard or at best would be high single digits while it is not a hardcore off-roader of course but its ground clearance is enough mostly.





Should you buy it?

Prices are not out yet but no doubt the Tayron R-Line seems like a bargain German luxury SUV with the engine being more powerful than entry level luxury SUVs from other German brands plus the driving experience is truly fun.

It is clearly a big SUV for the self driven while on the flip side, the third row is not spacious and there is no diesel engine as well. That said, buyers can look forward to a proper German luxury SUV experience here which matters.

What we like- Looks, quality, performance, features

What we don't like- Third row space, low efficiency, no diesel engine on offer