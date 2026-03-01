Israel-Iran War: Putin Reacts Angrily To Khamenei’s Death, Terms Strike A ‘Heinous Crime’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a strong reaction to reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in strikes carried out by Israel and the United States. Describing the killing as a “heinous murder” and a breach of international law, Putin conveyed his condolences to Iran’s leadership and people, highlighting Moscow’s longstanding ties with Tehran. The Kremlin’s response underscores rising geopolitical tensions as global powers assess the implications of the Middle East conflict and its broader impact on regional stability and international diplomacy.

Putin Condemns Strikes & Offers Condolences

Following reports of Khamenei’s death amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, President Vladimir Putin issued a statement sharply criticising the military action attributed to Israeli and US forces. According to the Kremlin, Putin described the incident as a “cynical violation of human morality and international law,” and expressed deep sympathy to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the late leader’s family, and the people of Iran as a whole.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed that in Russia, Khamenei would be remembered as an “outstanding statesman” who significantly contributed to the strengthening of Russia-Iran relations. Putin also urged Tehran to pursue diplomatic channels rather than escalation, and Russia’s foreign ministry advised Washington and Tel Aviv to halt attacks and return to political dialogue.

Wider Geopolitical Ripples

Putin’s reaction reflects Moscow’s delicate balancing act: while condemning the strikes, Russia has maintained both strategic ties with Iran and cautious diplomatic engagement with Western powers. Russian officials warned that continued military action threatens broader regional stability and could draw in other actors in ways that undermine international law.

The comments come as global leaders and capitals carefully gauge the implications of the conflict’s latest developments. Some allies of Iran have rallied in opposition to the strikes, while other nations are calling for restraint and de-escalation to prevent a wider conflagration. Russia’s position is likely to influence diplomatic efforts and could shape initiatives within international bodies such as the United Nations