Jeep To Bring An All New Model Next Year Being A New Premium SUV

Jeep India is working on new models for India and the first of those models will come by 2027. This is part of the new strategy for India where we can expect new models and importantly a focus on increasing localisation to 90 percent.

Jeep also plans to increase exports and put focus on India as a big market both for domestic sales as well as exports.

Line-Up Updates And Powertrain Plans

Jeep till now in India has an ageing line-up but we can see enhancements coming this year as part of its new strategy which could possibly include a new petrol powertrain since for a while, the Jeep India line-up including the Meridian and Compass are dependent on diesel engines only.





Upcoming New SUV And Positioning

The new model meanwhile would be an all new car which would be coming next year and could be a premium SUV alongside the Compass as the new generation Compass revealed abroad has not come to India owing to the different platform plus the cost structure. Jeep has not launched an all new SUV for a while in India and this new SUV would be a crucial product.





Product Portfolio And Growth Focus

With the Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0, Jeep India will also look at its customer experience as well. Currently Jeep has the Compass, Meridian plus the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee as well. This new model most likely would be an addition to the range and would be sold alongside the Compass although details are scarce as of now while more would be revealed later in the year by Jeep.

We think Jeep needs to be in the volume driven segments for further growth and that revolves around the Rs 15–30 lakh space.