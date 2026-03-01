Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIsrael Strikes ‘Heart Of Tehran’ As Massive Explosions Continue To Rock Iranian Capital

Israel Strikes ‘Heart Of Tehran’ As Massive Explosions Continue To Rock Iranian Capital

Hours after Khamenei’s killing, Iran vowed revenge and launched a series of missile and drone attacks against targets in Israel and US bases across Gulf states.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Massive explosions were heard across Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Sunday as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said it was striking targets in the “heart of the city.” The blasts came a day after a coordinated US-Israeli operation killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several senior figures. Israel said its forces were hitting key elements of what it called the Iranian “terror regime”, claiming the strikes were designed to establish aerial superiority and pave the way to Tehran’s centre.

Explosions & Military Actions Shake Tehran

Multiple blasts were reported in northern Tehran on Sunday, with videos showing huge plumes of smoke rising into the sky and buildings shaking from the force of the detonations. According to the IDF, the Israeli Air Force was conducting large-scale strikes on what it described as “targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran.”

These explosions followed an earlier joint US-Israeli military campaign that struck several cities across Iran, including Tehran, after nuclear negotiations with Tehran stalled and intelligence reports suggested Iranian authorities were preparing further threats. The earlier operation was officially dubbed “Operation Epic Fury,” and targeted air defences, military installations and senior officials.

Iranian state media and social platforms showed dramatic footage of the smoke rising over the capital, while residents spoke of the ground trembling beneath them. Roads were closed and emergency sirens sounded as the situation intensified.

Wider Conflict & Regional Fallout

The fresh strikes in Tehran are part of an escalating conflict that has spread far beyond Iran’s borders. Hours after Khamenei’s killing, Iran vowed revenge and launched a series of missile and drone attacks against targets in Israel and US bases across Gulf states. Reports suggested strikes and blasts were also heard in cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Bahrain, adding to regional instability.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have publicly declared that their retaliation will continue, threatening further attacks on “occupied territories and American bases” across the Middle East. They described the offensive as an act of vengeance against those they hold responsible for “the murderers of the Imam of the Ummah.”

The mounting hostilities have disrupted daily life and raised fears of a wider war. Governments in neighbouring states have urged calm, even as airspaces remain closed and international airlines suspend flights in and around the region. Economic markets, especially oil, are also reacting nervously to the deepening conflict.

Related Video

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting

Also read

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ali Khamenei Iran Israel-Iran War Israel Iran War Tehran Bombed
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Strikes ‘Heart Of Tehran’ As Massive Explosions Continue To Rock Iranian Capital
Israel Strikes ‘Heart Of Tehran’ As Massive Explosions Continue To Rock Iranian Capital
World
Zelenskyy Says Timing Of Next US-Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Depends On Middle East Security Situation
Zelenskyy Says Timing Of Next US-Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Depends On Middle East Security Situation
World
US And Israel Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Top Leaders: Latest Confirmed Casualties
US And Israel Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Top Leaders: Latest Confirmed Casualties
World
Mob Attacks US Consulate In Karachi After Khamenei's Death; 8 Killed
Mob Attacks US Consulate In Karachi After Khamenei's Death; 8 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting
Breaking news: Destruction Reported in Doha After Iranian Strike
Breaking News: Panic at Dubai International Airport Amid Iranian Strikes
Regional Fallout: Anger Over Ali Khamenei’s Death Spreads to Pakistan
Breaking news: Protesters Target U.S. Consulate in Karachi After Khamenei’s Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget