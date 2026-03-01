Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mob Attacks US Consulate In Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions Over Iran

Mob Attacks US Consulate In Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions Over Iran

The assailants allegedly broke through the outer security cordon and ignited parts of the facility, causing sections of the building to catch fire.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

A violent mob in Pakistan stormed the United States Consulate on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The attackers reportedly breached the facility's outer security perimeter and set portions of the building on fire, following news of death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation.

As per the local media, clashes erupted along major routes including MT Khan Road and Numaish/Nasim Chowrangi, where large crowds - many associated with Shia groups - marched toward diplomatic areas to protest and condemn killing of Khamenei.

Footage captured intense clashes between police and demonstrators outside the consulate. Protesters hurled stones, prompting authorities to use tear gas to control the crowd. In another clip, numerous men were seen inside the consulate's gated area, attempting to smash windows and doors to gain access to the main building.

As of Sunday afternoon, additional military units have been deployed to secure all Western diplomatic missions across Pakistan. A spokesperson for U.S. State Department condemned the attack, calling on the Pakistani government to "fulfill its international obligations" to protect diplomatic missions.

Pakistan's Strategic Squeeze

The attack comes as Pakistan finds itself in a precarious diplomatic position. Following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran - codenamed "Operation Epic Fury" - Pakistan's Foreign Office officially condemned the action as a threat to regional stability.

Pak's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the joint strikes as "unwarranted attacks" and a "violation of international norms" and law.

The sentiment on the streets, however, has been far more volatile. With a long and porous border with Iran, many in Pakistan view the U.S. intervention as a direct threat to their own sovereignty.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Mob Attacks US Consulate US Consulate In Pakistan
