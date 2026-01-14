Together, the Mahindra XUV 7XO and XEV 9S have received a total of 93,689 bookings.
Mahindra XUV 7XO And XEV 9S Bookings: New SUVs Market Performance?
The XEV 9S is an electric 7 seater SUV which is based on the Inglo platform while the XUV 7XO is an ICE SUV coming with diesel as well as petrol versions.
Mahindra has opened bookings for its XUV 7XO and it's electric XEV 9S while together they have both clocked a whopping 93,689 bookings.
Deliveries for the XEV 9S will start from 26th January while the XUV 7XO deliveries will begin from today.
Mahindra XUV 7XO And XEV 9S: Details
Both SUVs were launched recently while the XUV 7XO is priced at Rs lakh starting, the XEV 9S is meanwhile starting at Rs lakh.
Both SUVs have garnered quite a few bookings on the first day.
The XUV 7XO is a heavily facelifted version and comes with a new interior with three screens plus a new suspension while also getting a new look. The diesel and petrol engines continue as before. The XEV 9S meanwhile is the three row version of the 9E while getting a more practical cabin. The XEV 9S also has a three screen setup.
Between the two SUVs, Mahindra is keen to expand its SUV range with multiple offerings.
The electric XEV 9S joins the BE 6 and the XEV 9e while the 7XO replaces the XUV 700. The diesel versions have been popular with the XUV 700 and the same can be seen with the XUV 7XO as well.
Going forward Mahindra plans to launch several new SUVs this year and the year started with the XUV 7XO. The XEv 9S was launched earlier.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many bookings have the Mahindra XUV 7XO and XEV 9S received?
When will deliveries start for the XUV 7XO and XEV 9S?
Deliveries for the XUV 7XO begin today, while deliveries for the XEV 9S will start from January 26th.
What type of powertrains does the XUV 7XO and XEV 9S offer?
The XUV 7XO is an ICE SUV available in diesel and petrol versions. The XEV 9S is an electric 7-seater SUV.
What are the key updates on the Mahindra XUV 7XO?
The XUV 7XO features a heavily facelifted design with a new interior including three screens and improved suspension, while retaining its existing engines.