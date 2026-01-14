Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMahindra XUV 7XO And XEV 9S Bookings: New SUVs Market Performance?

Mahindra XUV 7XO And XEV 9S Bookings: New SUVs Market Performance?

The XEV 9S is an electric 7 seater SUV which is based on the Inglo platform while the XUV 7XO is an ICE SUV coming with diesel as well as petrol versions. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mahindra has opened bookings for its XUV 7XO and it's electric XEV 9S while together they have both clocked a whopping 93,689 bookings. 

Deliveries for the XEV 9S will start from 26th January while the XUV 7XO deliveries will begin from today. 

Mahindra XUV 7XO And XEV 9S: Details

Both SUVs were launched recently while the XUV 7XO is priced at Rs lakh starting, the XEV 9S is meanwhile starting at Rs lakh. 

The XEV 9S is an electric 7 seater SUV which is based on the Inglo platform while the XUV 7XO is an ICE SUV coming with diesel as well as petrol versions. 

Both SUVs have garnered quite a few bookings on the first day. 


Mahindra XUV 7XO And XEV 9S Bookings: New SUVs Market Performance?

The XUV 7XO is a heavily facelifted version and comes with a new interior with three screens plus a new suspension while also getting a new look. The diesel and petrol engines continue as before. The XEV 9S meanwhile is the three row version of the 9E while getting a more practical cabin. The XEV 9S also has a three screen setup. 

Between the two SUVs, Mahindra is keen to expand its SUV range with multiple offerings. 

The electric XEV 9S joins the BE 6 and the XEV 9e while the 7XO replaces the XUV 700. The diesel versions have been popular with the XUV 700 and the same can be seen with the XUV 7XO as well. 

Going forward Mahindra plans to launch several new SUVs this year and the year started with the XUV 7XO. The XEv 9S was launched earlier.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

How many bookings have the Mahindra XUV 7XO and XEV 9S received?

Together, the Mahindra XUV 7XO and XEV 9S have received a total of 93,689 bookings.

When will deliveries start for the XUV 7XO and XEV 9S?

Deliveries for the XUV 7XO begin today, while deliveries for the XEV 9S will start from January 26th.

What type of powertrains does the XUV 7XO and XEV 9S offer?

The XUV 7XO is an ICE SUV available in diesel and petrol versions. The XEV 9S is an electric 7-seater SUV.

What are the key updates on the Mahindra XUV 7XO?

The XUV 7XO features a heavily facelifted design with a new interior including three screens and improved suspension, while retaining its existing engines.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bookings New SUVs XEV 9S Mahindra Xuv 7xo Market Performance
Advertisement

Top Headlines

West Bengal
ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed
ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed
News
‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests
‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests
World
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Tamil Nadu
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Compares Women’s Status In North India And Tamil Nadu, Sparks Debate
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Compares Women’s Status In North India And Tamil Nadu, Sparks Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget