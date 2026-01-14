Mahindra XUV 7XO And XEV 9S Bookings: New SUVs Market Performance?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mahindra has opened bookings for its XUV 7XO and it's electric XEV 9S while together they have both clocked a whopping 93,689 bookings.

Deliveries for the XEV 9S will start from 26th January while the XUV 7XO deliveries will begin from today.

Mahindra XUV 7XO And XEV 9S: Details

Both SUVs were launched recently while the XUV 7XO is priced at Rs lakh starting, the XEV 9S is meanwhile starting at Rs lakh.

The XEV 9S is an electric 7 seater SUV which is based on the Inglo platform while the XUV 7XO is an ICE SUV coming with diesel as well as petrol versions.

Both SUVs have garnered quite a few bookings on the first day.





The XUV 7XO is a heavily facelifted version and comes with a new interior with three screens plus a new suspension while also getting a new look. The diesel and petrol engines continue as before. The XEV 9S meanwhile is the three row version of the 9E while getting a more practical cabin. The XEV 9S also has a three screen setup.

Between the two SUVs, Mahindra is keen to expand its SUV range with multiple offerings.

The electric XEV 9S joins the BE 6 and the XEV 9e while the 7XO replaces the XUV 700. The diesel versions have been popular with the XUV 700 and the same can be seen with the XUV 7XO as well.

Going forward Mahindra plans to launch several new SUVs this year and the year started with the XUV 7XO. The XEv 9S was launched earlier.