Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoVinfast VF MPV 7 Vs Carens Clavis EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9s: Specs Compared

Vinfast VF MPV 7 Vs Carens Clavis EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9s: Specs Compared

The Vinfast wins the size game narrowly with a length of 4740mm vs the Kia Carens Clavis EV at 4550mm and the Mahindra at 4737mm.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vinfast VF MPV 7 leads in size, offering more space.
  • Mahindra XEV 9S boasts the longest electric driving range.
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV offers advanced features and connectivity.

Now that Vinfast has launched its first EV MPV in India, let us take a close look at how it compares with the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Kia Carens Clavis EV in terms of range, size and features.

Size Comparison

The Vinfast wins the size game narrowly with a length of 4740mm vs the Kia Carens Clavis EV at 4550mm and the Mahindra at 4737mm. More important is wheelbase as here the Vinfast VF MPV 7 comes in at 2840mm vs the Kia at 2780mm and the Mahindra at 2762mm. The Kia has 17inch wheels while the Vinfast and Mahindra have 19/18 inch wheels.


Vinfast VF MPV 7 Vs Carens Clavis EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9s: Specs Compared

Range and Performance

The VF MPV 7 has a 60kwh battery pack with a 204bhp electric motor while the range on offer is 517km. The Kia Carens Clavis EV has two battery packs 42/51 kwh with 135/171bhp and range of 404/490km. The Mahindra XEV 9s has three options here in terms of battery packs at 59/70/79 kwh with 231bhp/245bhp and 286bhp. Range for the Mahindra is highest at 521/600/679km.

Features Comparison

The Vinfast VF MPV 7 has features like a rear camera, 10.1 inch display, power drivers seat, wireless phone charger, two cup holders, 4 airbags etc. It misses out on a 360 degree camera, ADAS, sunblinds and a panoramic sunroof though.

The Carens has features like a twin display, 360 degree camera, ventilated seats, ADAS, powered seats, rear sunblind, one-touch electric tumble for the second-row seat, boss mode, V2L, 6 airbags and more.

The Mahindra meanwhile gets features like 3 screens, AR HUD, box mode, dual zone climate control, Harman Kardon sound system, ADAS etc.


Vinfast VF MPV 7 Vs Carens Clavis EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9s: Specs Compared

Pricing Comparison

The Vinfast is priced at Rs 24.4 lakh but it also gets an exchange incentive of Rs 2 lakh for buyers, a 75 percent buyback, free charging, free maintenance for 3 years plus more which makes it have more peace of mind. The Kia is priced between Rs 18-25 lakh meanwhile along with the Mahindra at Rs 20-29.5 lakh.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the Vinfast VF MPV 7 compare in size to the Kia Carens Clavis EV and Mahindra XEV 9S?

The Vinfast VF MPV 7 is slightly longer than the Mahindra XEV 9S and significantly longer than the Kia Carens Clavis EV. It also boasts a longer wheelbase than both competitors.

Which EV MPV offers the longest range?

The Mahindra XEV 9S offers the longest range, with options reaching up to 679km. The Vinfast VF MPV 7 provides a good range of 517km, while the Kia Carens Clavis EV has a maximum range of 490km.

What are some key features that the Kia Carens Clavis EV offers over the Vinfast VF MPV 7?

The Kia Carens Clavis EV includes features like a 360-degree camera, ADAS, sunblinds, and a panoramic sunroof, which are missing in the Vinfast VF MPV 7.

What is the pricing of these electric MPVs in India?

The Vinfast VF MPV 7 is priced at Rs 24.4 lakh with incentives. The Kia Carens Clavis EV ranges from Rs 18-25 lakh, and the Mahindra XEV 9S is priced between Rs 20-29.5 lakh.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Carens Vinfast Carens Clavis EV Mahindra XEV 9S Vinfast Vf Mpv 7
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Vinfast VF MPV 7 Vs Carens Clavis EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9s: Specs Compared
Vinfast VF MPV 7 Vs Carens Clavis EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9s: Specs Compared
Auto
VinFast VF MPV 7 First Look: Price, Features, And Range Revealed
VinFast VF MPV 7 First Look: Price, Features, And Range Revealed
Auto
Massive Fire At BYD Shenzhen Plant Garage Sends Thick Smoke Across Sky: WATCH
Massive Fire At BYD Shenzhen Plant Garage Sends Thick Smoke Across Sky: WATCH
Auto
Volkswagen Taigun Prices Out: How It Stacks Up Against Skoda Kushaq
Volkswagen Taigun Prices Out: How It Stacks Up Against Skoda Kushaq
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget