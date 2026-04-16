Vinfast VF MPV 7 Vs Carens Clavis EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9s: Specs Compared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vinfast VF MPV 7 leads in size, offering more space.

Mahindra XEV 9S boasts the longest electric driving range.

Kia Carens Clavis EV offers advanced features and connectivity.

Now that Vinfast has launched its first EV MPV in India, let us take a close look at how it compares with the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Kia Carens Clavis EV in terms of range, size and features.

Size Comparison

The Vinfast wins the size game narrowly with a length of 4740mm vs the Kia Carens Clavis EV at 4550mm and the Mahindra at 4737mm. More important is wheelbase as here the Vinfast VF MPV 7 comes in at 2840mm vs the Kia at 2780mm and the Mahindra at 2762mm. The Kia has 17inch wheels while the Vinfast and Mahindra have 19/18 inch wheels.





Range and Performance

The VF MPV 7 has a 60kwh battery pack with a 204bhp electric motor while the range on offer is 517km. The Kia Carens Clavis EV has two battery packs 42/51 kwh with 135/171bhp and range of 404/490km. The Mahindra XEV 9s has three options here in terms of battery packs at 59/70/79 kwh with 231bhp/245bhp and 286bhp. Range for the Mahindra is highest at 521/600/679km.

Features Comparison

The Vinfast VF MPV 7 has features like a rear camera, 10.1 inch display, power drivers seat, wireless phone charger, two cup holders, 4 airbags etc. It misses out on a 360 degree camera, ADAS, sunblinds and a panoramic sunroof though.

The Carens has features like a twin display, 360 degree camera, ventilated seats, ADAS, powered seats, rear sunblind, one-touch electric tumble for the second-row seat, boss mode, V2L, 6 airbags and more.

The Mahindra meanwhile gets features like 3 screens, AR HUD, box mode, dual zone climate control, Harman Kardon sound system, ADAS etc.





Pricing Comparison

The Vinfast is priced at Rs 24.4 lakh but it also gets an exchange incentive of Rs 2 lakh for buyers, a 75 percent buyback, free charging, free maintenance for 3 years plus more which makes it have more peace of mind. The Kia is priced between Rs 18-25 lakh meanwhile along with the Mahindra at Rs 20-29.5 lakh.