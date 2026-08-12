Mahindra Scorpio N Pick-Up Coming August 14: Set To Take On Toyota Hilux

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahindra unveils Scorpio N pick-up production version on 14th.

Aims lifestyle segment, rivals Hilux, features rugged design.

Concept shown earlier, targets India, South Africa, Australia.

Mahindra will unveil the production version of its Scorpio Pick up on the 14th of this month. The Scorpio N based pick up would be based on the new facelift and will be aimed at the lifestyle pick up segment.

The Scorpio N based pick up was first shown as a concept three years back in South Africa while now it is ready for its India debut. The teaser shows the Scorpio N like front but with a double cab configuration while the muscular looks have been enhanced for this pickup.

It is unclear whether the Scorpio N pickup would be launched on 14 or unveiled but it is for sure that Mahindra would be bringing its own option to rival the Toyota Hilux.

Scorpio N Pick-up Design And Features

The Scorpio N pickup is also having the latest interior with all of the features including the larger touchscreen while the cabin will have some rugged elements.

The design of the car will also have some differences over the standard Scorpio N with a more rugged front end and a different rear styling.

The pick up segment in India has very few players including the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu Dmax while the Isuzu is outdated while the Hilux is now more expensive.





Mahindra Targets Lifestyle Pick-up Segment

The Scorpio N pick up could unlock a new lifestyle segment and given the Mahindra brand, the pick up space can finally grow in India. More details would be revealed on the 14th when the car would be unveiled.

Mahindra previously also has had pick up trucks but the Scorpio N pick up would be bigger and aimed at India plus other pick up based markets like South Africa plus Australia. Mahindra will be unveiling multiple cars on 14 and 15.



