India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoNew Cars Coming In August 2026: Top Launches To Look Forward To

New Cars Coming In August 2026: Top Launches To Look Forward To

The Hector Hawk would be positioned above the Hector and would be a new product based on its new architecture focussing on electrified cars.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 09:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Skoda Slavia facelift and MG Hector Hawk SUVs debut.
  • Mahindra Vision S production SUV unveils on Independence Day.
  • BMW X1 LWB petrol, Audi Q3, Volvo EX90 arrive.

It's raining new SUVs but it's about to get even busier with lots of new launches coming our way including new SUVs of all shapes and sizes plus a sedan too.

MG Hector Hawk 

MG will unveil it's Hector Hawk in India on the 26th and it's the debut for its new SUV which will be available with both as an EV as well as a plug in hybrid. The Hector Hawk would be positioned above the Hector and would be a new product based on its new architecture focussing on electrified cars.


New Cars Coming In August 2026: Top Launches To Look Forward To

Mahindra Vision S And BE6

The Vision S in production form would be the big unveil at the Independence day celebration which is an annual affair from Mahindra. The production version of the hotly anticipated Vision S will show us a new glimpse at this under 4m rugged SUV based on the new architecture. The other launch would be the new BE6 which would be updated with triple screens like on the XEVs.


New Cars Coming In August 2026: Top Launches To Look Forward To

ALSO READ: 

BMW X1 LWB 

The LWB till now has been available with the X1 electric while soon it will be available with a petrol engine too. The LWB in X1 will now come with an ICE version and probably replace the standard X1. 


New Cars Coming In August 2026: Top Launches To Look Forward To


New Cars Coming In August 2026: Top Launches To Look Forward To

Skoda Slavia Facelift 

The Slavia facelift will be launched on the 18th of this month and will be a comprehensive update for the car as the Slavia will get a new look and a new interior with many upgrades from the Kushaq facelift. We can expect a new look, a new infotainment system, more features and other additional changes.

Audi Q3

Audi will unveil the new Q3 in India and it is the new generation model which will debut with a new look, turbo petrol engine and possibly a Sportback design as well. The new Q3 will have a sharper styling theme as well.

Volvo EX90

The flagship electric SUV from Volvo will make its debut in August and will be the top-end electric SUV placed above the XC90 while not related to this being an all new car. The EX90 will also get new technology and added luxury elements as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the MG Hector Hawk set to be unveiled, and what are its key features?

The MG Hector Hawk will be unveiled on the 26th in India. It will be available as an EV and a plug-in hybrid, positioned above the standard Hector model.

What type of vehicle is the Mahindra Vision S, and when will its production form be unveiled?

The Mahindra Vision S is an under 4m rugged SUV based on a new architecture. Its production version will be unveiled at Mahindra's annual Independence Day celebration.

What new engine option will be available for the BMW X1 LWB?

The BMW X1 LWB, previously only electric, will soon be available with a petrol engine. This new version might also replace the standard X1.

What significant updates can be expected with the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift?

The Slavia facelift, launching on the 18th, will receive a comprehensive update. It will feature a new look, redesigned interior, new infotainment system, and more features from the Kushaq facelift.

When is the Volvo EX90 expected to debut, and how is it positioned in their lineup?

The Volvo EX90, their flagship electric SUV, will debut in August. It will be positioned above the XC90 and is an all-new car with advanced technology and luxury elements.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 11 Aug 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Cars Coming In August 2026 Top Launches New Cars In August 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
New Cars Coming In August 2026: Top Launches To Look Forward To
New Cars Coming In August 2026: Top Launches To Look Forward To
Auto
Kia Syros EV Or MG Windsor: Which One Should Be On Your Radar?
Kia Syros EV Or MG Windsor: Which One Should Be On Your Radar?
Auto
Mahindra’s New SUV Coming On August 15? Vision S Could Expand Scorpio Line-Up
Mahindra’s New SUV Coming On August 15? Vision S Could Expand Scorpio Line-Up
Auto
What Is A Plug-In Hybrid? We Put The 585hp Mercedes-AMG E53 To The Test
585hp, 100km EV Range: How Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In Hybrid Works
Advertisement

Videos

JHARKHAND: Hemant Soren Government Faces Heat From Opposition and Alliance Partners
Ranchi: Ranchi Tensions Persist as ABVP Workers Detained During Assembly March
ABVP Protest in Ranchi: Workers Detained Amid Clash With Police
RANCHI: Ranchi Student Lathi-Charge Sparks Political Backlash Against Hemant Soren Government
Ranchi: Tyres Burned, Shops Shut as BJP Intensifies Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget