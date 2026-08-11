New Cars Coming In August 2026: Top Launches To Look Forward To

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Skoda Slavia facelift and MG Hector Hawk SUVs debut.

Mahindra Vision S production SUV unveils on Independence Day.

BMW X1 LWB petrol, Audi Q3, Volvo EX90 arrive.

It's raining new SUVs but it's about to get even busier with lots of new launches coming our way including new SUVs of all shapes and sizes plus a sedan too.

MG Hector Hawk

MG will unveil it's Hector Hawk in India on the 26th and it's the debut for its new SUV which will be available with both as an EV as well as a plug in hybrid. The Hector Hawk would be positioned above the Hector and would be a new product based on its new architecture focussing on electrified cars.





Mahindra Vision S And BE6

The Vision S in production form would be the big unveil at the Independence day celebration which is an annual affair from Mahindra. The production version of the hotly anticipated Vision S will show us a new glimpse at this under 4m rugged SUV based on the new architecture. The other launch would be the new BE6 which would be updated with triple screens like on the XEVs.





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BMW X1 LWB

The LWB till now has been available with the X1 electric while soon it will be available with a petrol engine too. The LWB in X1 will now come with an ICE version and probably replace the standard X1.









Skoda Slavia Facelift

The Slavia facelift will be launched on the 18th of this month and will be a comprehensive update for the car as the Slavia will get a new look and a new interior with many upgrades from the Kushaq facelift. We can expect a new look, a new infotainment system, more features and other additional changes.

Audi Q3

Audi will unveil the new Q3 in India and it is the new generation model which will debut with a new look, turbo petrol engine and possibly a Sportback design as well. The new Q3 will have a sharper styling theme as well.

Volvo EX90

The flagship electric SUV from Volvo will make its debut in August and will be the top-end electric SUV placed above the XC90 while not related to this being an all new car. The EX90 will also get new technology and added luxury elements as well.