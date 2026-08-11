Kia Syros EV Or MG Windsor: Which One Should Be On Your Radar?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Windsor EV offers superior aesthetics, spaciousness, and premium feel.

Syros EV provides 526km range; Windsor offers 449km via LFP.

Windsor is recommended for better design, interior, and affordability.

The Windsor is one of the best selling EVs in India and here we will see which one makes more sense over the recently launched Syros EV. The ICE Syros has been a flop due to its looks and the EV version does not change the styling but brings in the EV buyer who could be more experimenting. That said, the Windsor is already a tried and tested product so lets see which is better.

Which Car Is Bigger?

The Windsor is longer, wider and taller and looks much better than the boxy Syros EV. The Syros biggest disadvantage is the looks and it does not look premium while the Windsor does despite still being radical. The Windsor has a cab forward design but is not boxy at all.

Which One Has More Range?

The Syros EV has a power output of 171 PS from its NMC battery while the 51.4 kWh battery pack has a range of 526 km. The Windsor top-end meanwhile has a 52.9 LFP battery pack with 136hp and 449km range.





Which Is More Spacious?

The MG Windsor is more spacious and comfortable than the Kia Syros EV with a larger rear seat space while it has a larger touchscreen too with a more premium experience. The Syros EV has some extra features but so does the Windsor while the MG feels more premium on the inside.

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Which One To Buy?

LFP makes more sense for India and the Windsor here is cheaper than the Syros EV plus being better looking, more spacious and offering more premium looks. The Windsor is also less expensive than the overpriced Syros EV which further seals the deal.