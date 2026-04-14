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HomeAutoVolkswagen Taigun Prices Out: How It Stacks Up Against Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen Taigun Prices Out: How It Stacks Up Against Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen has revealed Taigun facelift prices, bringing it head-to-head with the Skoda Kushaq.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Volkswagen Taigun facelift prices revealed with buy-back offer.
  • Taigun's base 1.0 TSI manual starts higher than Kushaq's.
  • Both SUVs offer 1.0 TSI automatic; 1.5 TSI now DSG only.

Volkswagen has announced the prices of the Taigun facelift and interestingly the German car brand is offering a 75 percent buy back value after 3 years within 30,000 kms for that. However, we will also here see the prices in terms of how it compares to the Kushaq facelift.

Base and Mid Variants Comparison

The base variant of the Taigun 1.0l TSI manual is Rs 10.99 lakh while the base 1.0l manual Kushaq is priced lesser at Rs 10.69 lakh.

The 1.0 TSI AT variant in the Taigun starts at Rs 13.8 lakh and goes till Rs 17.17 lakh. In the Kushaq facelift the similar variant prices for the 1.0 TSI AT at Rs 12.69 lakh and till Rs 17.8 lakh.

Top Variants and Powertrain Details

The 1.5 GT Plus range of the Taigun facelift meanwhile is Rs 19 lakh while the GT Plus Sport is Rs 19.3 lakh.

The Kushaq 1.5 TSI AT is Rs 18.7 lakh to Rs 18.9 lakh. Both the cars have the 1.0 TSI with manual and an 8 speed automatic while the 1.5 TSI isn't available with a manual gearbox anymore as it comes with a 1.5 DSG only.


Volkswagen Taigun Prices Out: How It Stacks Up Against Skoda Kushaq

Verdict: Price and Features

If we look at the prices then the Kushaq is slightly less expensive while the Taigun offers the 3 year buyback scheme but within a 30,000 km window. In terms of features too the Taigun offers self leveling headlamps while the Kushaq has a rear seat massager plus sunroof from base variant.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What buy-back offer does Volkswagen provide for the Taigun facelift?

Volkswagen offers a 75 percent buy-back value after 3 years, provided the vehicle is driven within 30,000 kms.

How does the base manual variant of the Taigun compare in price to the Kushaq?

The Taigun's 1.0l TSI manual base variant is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh, while the Kushaq's 1.0l manual base variant is slightly lower at Rs 10.69 lakh.

What are the gearbox options for the 1.5 TSI engine in the Taigun and Kushaq?

The 1.5 TSI engine is no longer available with a manual gearbox and only comes with a 1.5 DSG automatic transmission in both the Taigun and Kushaq.

What are some key feature differences between the Taigun and Kushaq mentioned?

The Taigun offers self-leveling headlamps, while the Kushaq includes a rear seat massager and a sunroof from its base variant.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Volkswagen Skoda Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Taigun Vs Kushaq
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