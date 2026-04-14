Volkswagen Taigun Prices Out: How It Stacks Up Against Skoda Kushaq

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Volkswagen Taigun facelift prices revealed with buy-back offer.

Taigun's base 1.0 TSI manual starts higher than Kushaq's.

Both SUVs offer 1.0 TSI automatic; 1.5 TSI now DSG only.

Volkswagen has announced the prices of the Taigun facelift and interestingly the German car brand is offering a 75 percent buy back value after 3 years within 30,000 kms for that. However, we will also here see the prices in terms of how it compares to the Kushaq facelift.

Base and Mid Variants Comparison

The base variant of the Taigun 1.0l TSI manual is Rs 10.99 lakh while the base 1.0l manual Kushaq is priced lesser at Rs 10.69 lakh.

The 1.0 TSI AT variant in the Taigun starts at Rs 13.8 lakh and goes till Rs 17.17 lakh. In the Kushaq facelift the similar variant prices for the 1.0 TSI AT at Rs 12.69 lakh and till Rs 17.8 lakh.

Top Variants and Powertrain Details

The 1.5 GT Plus range of the Taigun facelift meanwhile is Rs 19 lakh while the GT Plus Sport is Rs 19.3 lakh.

The Kushaq 1.5 TSI AT is Rs 18.7 lakh to Rs 18.9 lakh. Both the cars have the 1.0 TSI with manual and an 8 speed automatic while the 1.5 TSI isn't available with a manual gearbox anymore as it comes with a 1.5 DSG only.





Verdict: Price and Features

If we look at the prices then the Kushaq is slightly less expensive while the Taigun offers the 3 year buyback scheme but within a 30,000 km window. In terms of features too the Taigun offers self leveling headlamps while the Kushaq has a rear seat massager plus sunroof from base variant.