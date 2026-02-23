The new generation Fortuner is anticipated to launch in India around 2027. This timeline allows for the necessary development and adaptation for the Indian market.
2027 Toyota Fortuner Spied: New Design, Hybrid Tech, India Launch Next Year
Being based on the new generation Hilux, the new Fortuner still retains its IMV platform but it now meets electrification in the form of hybrids.
The new generation Fortuner will probably come to India next year being a crucial launch for India. The current Fortuner still sells in huge numbers while that will increase with the new generation model bringing in a huge number of changes.
Being based on the new generation Hilux, the new Fortuner still retains its IMV platform but it now meets electrification in the form of hybrids. Sped for the first time in Thailand, the new Fortuner is a larger change over the earlier gen model.
Powertrains and India Plans
In India, expect a petrol and a diesel at launch although Toyota could surprise us by getting a hybrid Fortuner too which will sell more. The current petrol Fortuner is thirsty and sells in tiny numbers vs the diesel but a new petrol model for the all new generation can change things.
In India we can see the new Fortuner with a 2.8l diesel and good old 2.7l petrol at start with mild hybrid for the diesel. No electric Fortuner would be made. India launch would be in 2027 for now as it will take some time for the new Fortuner to come.
Design, Interior and Features
The new gen Fortuner will become more premium now and will have a Lexus like look while also growing in size. It will have a longer wheelbase and tougher looks with different styling. It will be boxy but will have a new look based on the Hilux.
The interior and feature list will be all new though and would be similar to the new Prado with a new dashboard plus richer materials. The current cabin would be replaced by an all new one with a larger screen, digital cluster while getting features like a sunroof for the first time. Features would be upgraded too.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the new generation Fortuner expected to launch in India?
What powertrain options will be available for the new Fortuner in India?
Initially, India will likely see a 2.8L diesel and a 2.7L petrol engine. The diesel might feature a mild-hybrid system, but an all-electric version is not planned.
How will the design and interior of the new Fortuner change?
The new Fortuner will adopt a more premium, Lexus-like appearance with tougher styling and a longer wheelbase. The interior will be completely redesigned with a new dashboard, richer materials, a larger screen, and a digital cluster.
Will the new Fortuner offer any hybrid options in India?
While the article mentions the platform now meets electrification, it's uncertain if a hybrid Fortuner will be offered at launch in India. However, it is a possibility that could boost sales.