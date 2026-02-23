2027 Toyota Fortuner Spied: New Design, Hybrid Tech, India Launch Next Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The new generation Fortuner will probably come to India next year being a crucial launch for India. The current Fortuner still sells in huge numbers while that will increase with the new generation model bringing in a huge number of changes.

Being based on the new generation Hilux, the new Fortuner still retains its IMV platform but it now meets electrification in the form of hybrids. Sped for the first time in Thailand, the new Fortuner is a larger change over the earlier gen model.

Powertrains and India Plans

In India, expect a petrol and a diesel at launch although Toyota could surprise us by getting a hybrid Fortuner too which will sell more. The current petrol Fortuner is thirsty and sells in tiny numbers vs the diesel but a new petrol model for the all new generation can change things.

In India we can see the new Fortuner with a 2.8l diesel and good old 2.7l petrol at start with mild hybrid for the diesel. No electric Fortuner would be made. India launch would be in 2027 for now as it will take some time for the new Fortuner to come.

Design, Interior and Features

The new gen Fortuner will become more premium now and will have a Lexus like look while also growing in size. It will have a longer wheelbase and tougher looks with different styling. It will be boxy but will have a new look based on the Hilux.





The interior and feature list will be all new though and would be similar to the new Prado with a new dashboard plus richer materials. The current cabin would be replaced by an all new one with a larger screen, digital cluster while getting features like a sunroof for the first time. Features would be upgraded too.