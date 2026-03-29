Vinfast Electric Scooters India Launch Soon As It Expands Its Range

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Vinfast currently sells two electric cars and it's India innings has started on a positive note with its cars finding traction in India's growing EV space. Now Vinfast wants to expand its portfolio with more products while going beyond cars.

Vinfast Expansion Plans

The company plans to expand and bring in electric scooters too in the future. It will most likely bring numerous scooters from its global portfolio.

These scooters would be localised for India but at first they would be expected to come via the assembly route which means they would be assembled in India.

The scooters would start from below the Rs 1 lakh mark and compete with the popular scooters while going above Rs 1 lakh too with its slightly more premium offerings.

Electric Scooter Offerings

Some of the offerings would be Evo Grand, Feliz, Theon S and Vero X, Vento S.





The electric scooters would have a hub mounted battery and will have an option of a second battery too.

Scooters like Vento S would be suited to India with more than 160km range.





The styling is neutral but has a familiar design philosophy with pleasant ergonomics.

We expect aggressive pricing like the Vinfast cars and despite high competition, we expect Vinfast to make a steady breakthrough into the electric scooter segment. We can expect multiple launches from Vinfast in the scooter segment and India will get another new entrant.