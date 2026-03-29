Vinfast currently sells two electric cars in India. These cars have found good traction in the growing Indian EV market.
Vinfast Electric Scooters India Launch Soon As It Expands Its Range
The company plans to expand and bring in electric scooters too in the future. It will most likely bring numerous scooters from its global portfolio.
Vinfast currently sells two electric cars and it's India innings has started on a positive note with its cars finding traction in India's growing EV space. Now Vinfast wants to expand its portfolio with more products while going beyond cars.
Vinfast Expansion Plans
The company plans to expand and bring in electric scooters too in the future. It will most likely bring numerous scooters from its global portfolio.
These scooters would be localised for India but at first they would be expected to come via the assembly route which means they would be assembled in India.
The scooters would start from below the Rs 1 lakh mark and compete with the popular scooters while going above Rs 1 lakh too with its slightly more premium offerings.
Electric Scooter Offerings
Some of the offerings would be Evo Grand, Feliz, Theon S and Vero X, Vento S.
The electric scooters would have a hub mounted battery and will have an option of a second battery too.
Scooters like Vento S would be suited to India with more than 160km range.
The styling is neutral but has a familiar design philosophy with pleasant ergonomics.
We expect aggressive pricing like the Vinfast cars and despite high competition, we expect Vinfast to make a steady breakthrough into the electric scooter segment. We can expect multiple launches from Vinfast in the scooter segment and India will get another new entrant.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What electric vehicles does Vinfast currently offer in India?
What are Vinfast's future expansion plans in India?
Vinfast plans to expand its portfolio by introducing electric scooters in India. They also aim to go beyond just cars.
What is Vinfast's strategy for introducing electric scooters in India?
Vinfast will likely bring scooters from its global portfolio, localized for India. Initially, they will be assembled in India.
What is the expected price range for Vinfast's electric scooters in India?
Vinfast's electric scooters are expected to start below Rs 1 lakh and go above Rs 1 lakh for more premium models. They will compete with popular scooters.
Which electric scooter models might Vinfast launch in India?
Potential Vinfast electric scooter models for India include Evo Grand, Feliz, Theon S, Vero X, and Vento S. Some models will offer over 160km range.