Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex: What's New?

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The Guerrilla has now been updated and this is the first time since the bike was changed following the launch of the bike in 2024. The big news is the Apex variant, which is a bit more sportier and comes with a price of Rs 2.49 lakh.

Apex Variant Gets Sportier Setup

The Apex is more of a road-biased version which gets road-biased tyres and different ergonomics. The aluminium handlebar, for example, is lowered and farther forward. The riding position is a touch more sportier as a result. While the headlight design is the same, the Apex variant has a cowl now while being available with three colours including red, black and green.

Other changes include the bike being quieter and offering a better riding experience with new tyres, while a removable pillion seat cowl is also there. The Royal Enfield app is also updated.





No Mechanical Changes Remain A Concern

The engine remains the same, which means you get the familiar 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which develops 40bhp and 40Nm, while the gearbox is a 6-speed unit. There are two riding modes, called Street and Sport.

This brings to the issue that Royal Enfield does not do mechanical upgrades and that's the biggest problem with the motorcycle. We even think the pricing is too high, while depending on this familiar engine means a continued reliance, plus the fuel tank could have been bigger.