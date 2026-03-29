The Guerrilla has been updated, with the main highlight being the new Apex variant. This version offers a sportier setup and a new cowl for the headlight.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex: What's New?
The updated Royal Enfield Guerrilla 452 now features a sportier Apex variant (Rs 2.49 lakh) with road-biased tires, aggressive ergonomics, and cosmetic changes like a cowl.
The Guerrilla has now been updated and this is the first time since the bike was changed following the launch of the bike in 2024. The big news is the Apex variant, which is a bit more sportier and comes with a price of Rs 2.49 lakh.
Apex Variant Gets Sportier Setup
The Apex is more of a road-biased version which gets road-biased tyres and different ergonomics. The aluminium handlebar, for example, is lowered and farther forward. The riding position is a touch more sportier as a result. While the headlight design is the same, the Apex variant has a cowl now while being available with three colours including red, black and green.
Other changes include the bike being quieter and offering a better riding experience with new tyres, while a removable pillion seat cowl is also there. The Royal Enfield app is also updated.
No Mechanical Changes Remain A Concern
The engine remains the same, which means you get the familiar 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which develops 40bhp and 40Nm, while the gearbox is a 6-speed unit. There are two riding modes, called Street and Sport.
This brings to the issue that Royal Enfield does not do mechanical upgrades and that's the biggest problem with the motorcycle. We even think the pricing is too high, while depending on this familiar engine means a continued reliance, plus the fuel tank could have been bigger.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What's new with the updated Guerrilla motorcycle?
What makes the Apex variant sportier?
The Apex variant features road-biased tires, a lowered and forward aluminum handlebar, and different ergonomics for a sportier riding position.
Are there any mechanical changes in the updated Guerrilla?
No, there are no mechanical changes. The motorcycle retains the same 452cc engine, producing 40bhp and 40Nm, with a 6-speed gearbox and two riding modes.
What is the price of the new Apex variant?
The Apex variant is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh.