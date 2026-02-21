Tata Punch EV Updated With Bigger Battery, More Range And Lower Starting Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tata.ev has quietly reshaped the Punch EV, and while it may not look dramatically different on the outside, the real transformation lies beneath the surface.

This is not a conventional facelift in the traditional sense. Instead of focusing heavily on cosmetic tweaks, Tata.ev has concentrated on improving the fundamentals: a revised battery pack, an updated motor and smarter overall packaging. The result? More range, quicker performance and a significantly more attractive entry price.

Lower Price, Bigger Value

Perhaps the most eye-catching change is the pricing. The previous Punch EV started at just under ₹11 lakh. The updated model now opens at ₹9.69 lakh, while the top-spec version is priced at ₹12.59 lakh. Adding further peace of mind, Tata.ev is offering a lifetime warranty.

In a market where affordability remains a key barrier to electric adoption, this move could prove pivotal. Has Tata just made one of India’s most accessible electric cars even more compelling?





New Battery Options, Major Range Boost

Under the skin, the upgrades are substantial. The Punch EV now uses prismatic cells and features new 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery packs, replacing the earlier 25 kWh and 35 kWh units.

The payoff is clear. Claimed range figures have jumped by more than 100 km. The 30 kWh version now delivers up to 370 km, while the larger 40 kWh model stretches that to 468 km.

For urban commuters and first-time EV buyers, that added buffer could ease range anxiety considerably.

Faster Performance Across the Line-Up

Performance has improved too. The 40 kWh Punch EV now produces 129 bhp and can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in under nine seconds, making it noticeably quicker than before. Even the 30 kWh version benefits from improved acceleration.

Charging times have also been reduced thanks to faster DC charging capability, making the updated model more convenient for everyday use.

Subtle Styling Changes

Visually, the changes are modest. The Punch EV receives a revised front-end design but drops the light bar seen previously. New aerodynamic wheels, a redesigned bumper and fresh colour options add subtle differentiation.

Inside, there is a new interior colour theme. However, feature additions are limited — likely a conscious decision to keep costs under control and maintain competitive pricing. That said, over-the-air (OTA) updates are now part of the package, bringing the car in line with modern connected expectations.

A Smart Recalibration

The updated Punch EV may not shout about its changes, but its intent is clear. By focusing on battery technology, range and pricing rather than cosmetic overhauls, Tata.ev appears to be targeting practical buyers looking for maximum value.

More range, better performance and a lower starting price, without pushing the car out of reach, could make this one of the most appealing entry-level electric vehicles in the market.

It may not be a headline-grabbing facelift. But in the rapidly evolving EV space, smarter engineering and sharper pricing might matter far more than a new grille.