New Kia Seltos Scores 5 Stars In BNCAP Crash Tests

The new generation Kia Seltos has scored a 5-star rating in the latest Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests, securing top marks in both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection.

The Seltos recorded 31.70 out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 in child occupant protection.

New K3 Platform Enhances Safety And Performance

This result reflects positively on the new K3 platform on which the Seltos is based. The same platform is also expected to underpin the next-generation Hyundai Creta.

The K3 platform incorporates high-strength steel, improving crash performance compared to the earlier K2 platform. It also enhances ride and handling while enabling updated ADAS features, even though the previous Seltos already offered such technology.

Additionally, the new platform delivers better torsional rigidity and improved NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels.





Stronger Market Position And Future Plans

The new generation Seltos, launched at Rs 10.99 lakh, has quickly emerged as one of Kia’s best-selling models and is now larger in size. It is offered with three engine options, with a hybrid version expected to be introduced at a later stage.

With this 5-star rating, the Seltos joins other highly rated SUVs such as the Tata Sierra, along with newer entrants like the Victoris from Maruti Suzuki and the next-generation Renault Duster.

Overall, the 5-star safety rating marks a significant improvement for the new Kia Seltos.