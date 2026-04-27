Virat Kohli Becomes Greatest IPL Batsman To Ever Exist With This Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli achieved a historic 9,000 IPL runs milestone.

He became first player to reach the unparalleled scoring feat.

Kohli remained unbeaten, chasing a modest target at home.

His achievement cements legacy as IPL's most prolific scorer.

DC vs RCB Live: Cricketing history was rewritten tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Virat Kohli became the first player to scale the 9,000-run mountain in the IPL.

The Historic 9,000-Run Milestone

The legendary batsman entered the contest needing only 11 runs to reach the unprecedented landmark.

The atmosphere at the "Kotla" was electric as the hometown hero reached the milestone in front of a capacity crowd. Fans remained standing for several minutes to acknowledge the local icon.

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Cementing A Legacy Of Dominance

This achievement further cements his legacy as the most prolific run-getter in the history of franchise cricket. He remains the only player to surpass this scoring barrier in a single league.

Kohli’s journey to 9,000 runs has been defined by his remarkable consistency over eighteen seasons. He has stayed loyal to the Bengaluru franchise since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

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Clinical Finish At The Home Ground

The milestone arrived during a dominant team performance where Bengaluru chased down a modest target of 76. Kohli remained unbeaten on 23 off 15 balls* to finish the clinical job.

By reaching this landmark at his home ground, the "King" has created a poetic moment for Indian sports. His career total now sits well clear of any active rival in the game.

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