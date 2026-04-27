Virat Kohli became the first player to achieve the 9,000-run milestone in the IPL. He reached this unprecedented landmark during a match against DC.
Virat Kohli Becomes Greatest IPL Batsman To Ever Exist With This Record
Virat Kohli scripts history at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by becoming the first player to reach 9,000 IPL runs. Read about King Kohli's record-breaking milestone against DC.
- Virat Kohli achieved a historic 9,000 IPL runs milestone.
- He became first player to reach the unparalleled scoring feat.
- Kohli remained unbeaten, chasing a modest target at home.
- His achievement cements legacy as IPL's most prolific scorer.
DC vs RCB Live: Cricketing history was rewritten tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Virat Kohli became the first player to scale the 9,000-run mountain in the IPL.
The Historic 9,000-Run Milestone
The legendary batsman entered the contest needing only 11 runs to reach the unprecedented landmark.
The atmosphere at the "Kotla" was electric as the hometown hero reached the milestone in front of a capacity crowd. Fans remained standing for several minutes to acknowledge the local icon.
Also Read: Bhuvi, Hazlewood And Kohli Decimate Delhi Capitals In Historic Kotla Collapse
Cementing A Legacy Of Dominance
This achievement further cements his legacy as the most prolific run-getter in the history of franchise cricket. He remains the only player to surpass this scoring barrier in a single league.
Kohli’s journey to 9,000 runs has been defined by his remarkable consistency over eighteen seasons. He has stayed loyal to the Bengaluru franchise since the inception of the tournament in 2008.
Also Read: Watch: Dust Storm Halts Play In DC vs RCB Game; Visibility Drops Significantly
Clinical Finish At The Home Ground
The milestone arrived during a dominant team performance where Bengaluru chased down a modest target of 76. Kohli remained unbeaten on 23 off 15 balls* to finish the clinical job.
By reaching this landmark at his home ground, the "King" has created a poetic moment for Indian sports. His career total now sits well clear of any active rival in the game.
Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Fan Girl Clarifies 'Grabbing' Incident After SRH Star Left Agitated - Check Post
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the first player to reach 9,000 runs in the IPL?
When did Virat Kohli achieve this 9,000-run milestone?
Virat Kohli reached the 9,000-run mark in the IPL during the current season's match against DC. He achieved the feat with a boundary in the fourth over.
How many seasons has Virat Kohli played in the IPL?
Virat Kohli has played eighteen seasons in the IPL. He has remained loyal to the Bengaluru franchise since the tournament's inception in 2008.
What was Virat Kohli's score in the match where he reached 9,000 runs?
Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 23 runs off 15 balls in the match where he achieved the 9,000-run milestone. This was during Bengaluru's chase of a 76-run target.