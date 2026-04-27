Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Party prepares legal action if parliamentary remedies fail for disqualification.

The political row within the Aam Aadmi Party intensified after seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday demanded immediate disqualification of the defecting members, calling the move a betrayal of party mandate. He also indicated that the party is preparing to approach the courts if relief is not granted within parliamentary mechanisms.

Court Option On Table

Responding to questions on possible legal recourse, Singh said the party is ready to move court if the matter is not addressed by the Rajya Sabha Chairman. He noted that judicial precedents exist in such cases and confirmed that preparations for legal action are already underway.

“We will definitely go to court if required,” Singh said, adding that the party would first wait for an opportunity to be heard within the parliamentary framework before taking further steps.

Also Read: Big Relief For AAP, Court Quashes Detention Of Mehraj Malik: Kejriwal Welcomes Decision

‘No Approach Possible’ Claim

Singh also dismissed speculation that Chadha had attempted to persuade him to leave the party. He said such an approach was unlikely given his ideological commitment and loyalty to AAP.

He further questioned the credibility of those who switched sides, indirectly targeting the BJP and asking whether those joining it could claim moral superiority.

Letter To RS Secretariat

Separately, Singh has written to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General seeking clarification over alleged unauthorised changes in AAP’s party position in official records. He has demanded an immediate inquiry and a written explanation.

The letter also seeks copies of all relevant orders, directions or communications on the basis of which the party’s status was altered in the Rajya Sabha records.

The developments mark a sharp escalation in tensions within AAP, with the party exploring both institutional and legal avenues to challenge the defections.

Also Read: 'Not All Seven MPs Can Be Wrong': Raghav Chadha On Exit From AAP