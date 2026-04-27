Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAAP Writes To RS Secretariat, Warns Of Court Move If No Action On Raghav Chadha, 6 MPs

AAP Writes To RS Secretariat, Warns Of Court Move If No Action On Raghav Chadha, 6 MPs

AAP row deepens as Sanjay Singh seeks disqualification of 7 RS MPs, says party may move court and seeks probe into alleged record changes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Party prepares legal action if parliamentary remedies fail for disqualification.

The political row within the Aam Aadmi Party intensified after seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday demanded immediate disqualification of the defecting members, calling the move a betrayal of party mandate. He also indicated that the party is preparing to approach the courts if relief is not granted within parliamentary mechanisms.

Court Option On Table

Responding to questions on possible legal recourse, Singh said the party is ready to move court if the matter is not addressed by the Rajya Sabha Chairman. He noted that judicial precedents exist in such cases and confirmed that preparations for legal action are already underway.

“We will definitely go to court if required,” Singh said, adding that the party would first wait for an opportunity to be heard within the parliamentary framework before taking further steps.

Also Read: Big Relief For AAP, Court Quashes Detention Of Mehraj Malik: Kejriwal Welcomes Decision

‘No Approach Possible’ Claim

Singh also dismissed speculation that Chadha had attempted to persuade him to leave the party. He said such an approach was unlikely given his ideological commitment and loyalty to AAP.

He further questioned the credibility of those who switched sides, indirectly targeting the BJP and asking whether those joining it could claim moral superiority.

Letter To RS Secretariat

Separately, Singh has written to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General seeking clarification over alleged unauthorised changes in AAP’s party position in official records. He has demanded an immediate inquiry and a written explanation.

The letter also seeks copies of all relevant orders, directions or communications on the basis of which the party’s status was altered in the Rajya Sabha records.

The developments mark a sharp escalation in tensions within AAP, with the party exploring both institutional and legal avenues to challenge the defections.

Also Read: 'Not All Seven MPs Can Be Wrong': Raghav Chadha On Exit From AAP

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raghav Chadha AAP ARVIND KEJRIWAL Sanjay SIngh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
AAP Writes To RS Secretariat, Warns Of Court Move If No Action On Raghav Chadha, 6 MPs
AAP Writes To RS Secretariat, Warns Of Court Move If No Action On Raghav Chadha, 6 MPs
Cities
India Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave, UP's Banda Emerges Hottest City At 47.6°C
India Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave, UP's Banda Emerges Hottest City At 47.6°C
Cities
Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: Eyewitness Reveals Chilling Details
Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: Eyewitness Reveals Chilling Details
Cities
Pune: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station
Pune: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget